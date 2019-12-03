Black Widow’s David Harbour on Red Guardian: “Marxist Santa Claus Is Coming to Kick Your Ass”

Since the first Black Widow trailer debuted in the wee hours of Tuesday morning, fans have been loving what little we’ve gotten of David Harbour’s Red Guardian. As fate would have it, it turns out Harbour himself has also been loving what little we’ve gotten of the character. Once the sun started to rise and the people stateside started to stir and watch the trailer, Harbour took to Instagram to share his thoughts on the trailer. According to the Stranger Things star, Red Guardian is a “Marxist Santa Claus” that’s about to “kick your ass.”

“So. Damn. Excited,” Harbour shared on his Instagram post. “Marxist Santa Claus is coming to kick your ass in May. @florencepugh #scarlettjohansson and #rachelweisz are the dream team and helmed by the magnificent #cateshortland, I am so excited for y’all to see this.”

When we spoke to Harbour earlier this summer, the actor had nothing but high praise for Shortland. The actor says the filmmaker is one of the best he’s ever worked with.

“This woman, Cate Shortland, who is directing this movie is one of the best directors I’ve ever worked with,” Harbour tells ComicBook.com “She’s so, so smart, and makes such beautiful indie movies. The fact that you’d put someone like that at the helm of one of these huge action movies — and she pays such attention to the story and such attention to character — speaks volumes.”

Black Widow is set to bow May 1, 2020.

