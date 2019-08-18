Black Widow Fan Uses Classic Comic Cover to Create Incredible Movie Poster

Before long, Black Widow will race into theaters and launch a new era for Marvel Studios and its storytelling. Fans are jump all aboard the film and in one case, have put in the work to make some faux marketing for the upcoming spin-off. Fan artist Dakota Randall took to Twitter this weekend to share a piece they created using an iconic comic cover and we have to admit, it’s a pretty stellar look.

The comic in question is Phil Noto‘s cover for Black Widow #1 (2014), a solo title for the Marvel NOW! initiative at the time. You can see the poster in its glorious entirety below. The comic inspiration can be seen here.

Though exact plot details remain mum, Marvel Studios exec Victoria Alonso previously said the Scarlett Johansson-starring movie should be “the best movie they ever make.”

“If we don’t make a good movie, that’s on us,” she said. “The pressure internally is far more than the media and the fans give us. We try to do things that are not the same. That are a little different. We take a risk. … We can’t do the same all the time.”

Along with Johansson, the movie will feature MCU newcomers Florence Pugh, David Harbour, O-T Fagbenle, and Rachel Weisz. It’s unclear if other MCU characters will end up appearing in the film as it’s confirmed to take place between the events of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War.

Speaking with ComicBook.com after Marvel’s massive Comic-Con panel, Harbour admitted the movie will reveal to viewers why Black Widow made the decision she did in Avengers: Endgame.

“It’s great because you get to go back a little bit in time with her, right?” Harbour said. “And you get to explore these events and that’s one of the things that was interesting to me in the movie was because you know the events of Endgame so you get to explore how she got there and how she got there to make that choice.”

Black Widow lands in theaters May 1, 2020.

Other upcoming Marvel Studios projects include The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in spring 2021, Loki in spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If? In summer 2021, Hawkeye in fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021.