Black Widow Logo Reportedly Surfaces Online

Now that Black Widow is well into production a glimpse at the film’s logo has apparently surfaced online. Among a barrage of set photos that have been shared this weekend, one new post on Reddit caught a glimpse of the back of the chairs on set. Now before you get too excited, the available photo is low-quality at best but at least it paints somewhat of a picture on how the movie’s logo may be.

Featuring a bold, sans-serif font, the iconic Black Widow hourglass logo can be featured between the words, with the Marvel Studios logo looming overhead. All in all, it’s a pretty simple logo and there’s a real possibility it may not be the final logo used for the film’s marketing and title card.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Despite being well into production, Marvel Studios has yet to officially announce the Scarlett Johansson-led film, though Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige reassured fans earlier this week there’s a method to the production house’s madness.

“There’s a method to the madness,” Feige said. “There’s always a method and doing things in an unexpected way is something we find fun. There are ways to do prequels that are less informative or answer questions you didn’t necessarily have, and then there are ways to do prequels where you learn all sorts of things you never knew before.”

Feige also went on record comparing the film to other critically-acclaimed prequels, including Better Call Saul, something released after Breaking Bad even though it’s set before the fan-favorite AMC series.

“I look at Better Call Saul as a wonderful example of a prequel that almost completely stands on its own apart from Breaking Bad because it informs you about so many things you didn’t know about before,” Feige said. “So time will tell which way we’ve gone with a supposed Black Widow move.”

What do you think Black Widow will be about? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or by tweeting me at @AdamBarnhardt to chat all things MCU!

Though it has yet to be confirmed, Black Widow will likely bow May 1, 2020. Avengers: Endgame is now in theaters while Spider-Man: Far From Home is due out July 2nd. Captain Marvel is now available wherever movies are sold.