‘Black Widow’ Movie Adds New Director Name to Shortlist

The pool for who will direct Marvel’s Black Widow movie may have just gotten a little bit bigger.

Collider’s Jeff Sneider recently tweeted that Kimberly Peirce has been added to the shortlist of directors for the in-development Marvel film. Peirce is known for directing the award-winning Boy’s Dont Cry, as well as Stop-Loss and the 2013 remake of Carrie.

Add Kimberly Peirce (Boys Don’t Cry) to the shortlist of possible directors for Marvel’s BLACK WIDOW. — Jeff Sneider (@TheInSneider) July 2, 2018

Peirce is just the latest female director to be a contender for Black Widow, joining Berlin Syndrome‘s Cate Shortland, Belle‘s Amma Asante, and The Carrier‘s Maggie Betts on the film’s shortlist.

A Black Widow solo film has been on plenty of fans’ wish lists for quite some time, and it looks like Marvel Studios is taking the film very seriously. One report suggested that the studio has met with over 65 potential directors, and could already be considering which side characters could appear.

And while it’s unknown what will be next for Black Widow following the events of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers 4, Johansson has a few ideas in mind for how it could happen.

“It’s such a loaded question,” Johansson said during a recent interview. “Yes, I would want to in the right context and for the film to fit where I’m at, where I am in my life. I mean I’ve played this character for a long time. It’s been probably like 8 years or more, and so much has happened in my life, my life as a performer and happened in my life personally.”

“I love playing this character.” Johansson continued. “And I think there is definitely an opportunity to explore the Widow as a woman who has kind of come into her own and is making independent and active choices for herself probably for once in her life. You know she hasn’t always had that possibility so if it fit that criteria then yes I would want to do it.”

You can next see Black Widow – and her brand new costume – in Avengers 4, which will land in theaters on May 3, 2019.