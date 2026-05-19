Sony’s New Spider-Man TV Show Sets Nicolas Cage’s Wall-Crawler Against an Army of Spider-Villains

Sony’s Spider-Noir TV show, starring Nicolas Cage, has just released a thrilling final trailer. 2026 seems to be a good year for the superhero genre, certainly on the small screen; it’s the year of Wonder Man, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, Lanterns, and so much more. But Sony’s Spider-Noir is one of the most exciting new releases, based on a dark and gritty alternate Spider-Man who breaks all Marvel’s typical rules. We’re less than one week away from release, and Sony has dropped a final trailer.

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The final trailer is a perfect reminder of just how different Spider-Noir really will be, showcasing Nicolas Cage’s Ben Reilly along with various members of the supporting cast. In keeping with the previous versions (and with the final show), you can watch it in color or black and white below. This final trailer finally reveals why Spider-Noir has so many villains; something is affecting New York, triggering superhuman mutations.

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“With No Power Comes No Responsibility”

We’re all familiar with Spider-Man’s most famous slogan, that with great power comes great responsibility. Spider-Noir riffs on this in a beautiful moment where Nicolas Cage’s Spider-Noir inverts this, insisting that with no power comes no responsibility. It seems this tired and world-weary incarnation of Spider-Man has hung up his webs, embracing the “Spider-Man No More” theme that’s often run through the comics. But he’ll be forced to step up when an early case gets persona; it seems one Spider-Noir villain, Jack Huston’s Sandman, is a close friend.

That said, the main villain is clearly Abraham Popoola’s Tombstone. It’s unclear whether he’s the one responsible for these mutations, or whether they’re actually causing him problems as well; the latter would be an interesting twist, because it would cause even more chaos. The trailer highlights Li Jun Li’s Felicia “Cat” Hardy, who is of course Spider-Noir‘s version of the Black Cat – a character we’ve wanted to see in live-action since Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 4 fell through. There’s even a delightful moment where Cage makes a cat-scratching gesture, mocking her nickname.

Spider-Noir promises to be something quite unique in the superhero genre as a whole. The show is embracing its noir roots, even giving viewers an opportunity to watch it in black-and-white rather than (or as well as) color. That said, the story feels to be a perfect blend of dark noir and pulp 1930s fantasy, and there’s a strong sense of humor running through this final trailer. All in all, Spider-Noir looks to be unmissable viewing.

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