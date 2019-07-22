Black Widow’s Scarlett Johansson on If Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye Will Be in Her Film

Scarlett Johansson will star in Black Widow’s first solo movie releasing in May 2020. Johansson has played Natasha Romanoff in Iron Man movies, Captain America movies, and Avengers movies. Speaking to Good Morning America, Johansson admits that going solo presents a new kind of challenge for her as an actor.

“You know it’s a little bit scary not having the kind of cushion of my fellow Avengers around,” Johansson says. “I mean, I hate to keep using the word ‘vulnerable,’ but you kind of feel like you’ve put yourself out there in a different way because the character stands on her own.”

Throughout all of those previous films, Nat’s strongest relationship has been with Clint Barton, aka Hawkeye played by Jeremy Renner. Johansson remains tight-lipped about if and how that relationship might factor into the Black Widow movie. “That’s when you see the tranq gun come out, ” Johansson jokes. “My lips are sealed. You got to wait and see.”

On Saturday as San Diego Comic-Con 2019, Marvel Studios revealed its Phase 4 slate. It all begins with the Black Widow movie directed Cate Shortland. The film stars Scarlett Johansson returning as Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow, David Harbour as Alexei aka The Red Guardian, Florence Pugh as Yelena, O-T Fagbenle as Mason, and Rachel Weisz as Melina.

The film takes place after the events of Captain America: Civil War. That may seem like a strange way to kick off a new phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige has asked fans to trust him on this.

“There’s a method to the madness,” Feige said in June. “There’s always a method and doing things in an unexpected way is something we find fun. There are ways to do prequels that are less informative or answer questions you didn’t necessarily have, and then there are ways to do prequels where you learn all sorts of things you never knew before.”

Meanwhile, Renner has his own solo Marvel plans. He’ll be headlining the upcoming Hawkeye Disney+ series, which will introduce Clint Barton’s protege Kate Bishop.

Do you hope to see Renner as Hawkeye in Black Widow? Let us know in the comments. Black Widow opens in theaters on May 1, 2020.

