Black Widow's Florence Pugh Shares New Photos as Marvel Movie's Press Tour Begins

After a number of delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we're officially getting closer to Black Widow debuting, with the long-awaited Marvel Studios blockbuster set to debut both in theaters and on Disney+. In addition to the notion of seeing Scarlet Johansson portray Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow once again, one of the selling points of the projects has been its all-star supporting cast, including Midsommar and Little Women star Florence Pugh. Over the weekend, Pugh took to Instagram to share several new photos of herself prepared for Black Widow's press tour, which she says has "indeed started."

Pugh is set to play Yelena Belova in the upcoming film, a role that is already expected to ruminate across other corners of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As Pugh has explained in previous interviews, she hopes that the film ends up positively inspiring the young women and girls who watch it.

“[Director] Cate [Shortland] was so good at being so vigilant about keeping this story raw and painful,” Pugh explained in an interview late last year. "It’s about emotions, and it’s about these broken girls trying to come back together again, and trying to fix something that happened. It’s about fixing yourself, and how you do that. As an idea for a Marvel film, and as a young woman, it’s like, ‘Oh, my God, this is amazing.’ Young women are going to see this, and they’re going to watch Scarlett in her element, and they’re going to watch this storyline, and that’s only a positive thing.”

In Marvel Studios’ action-packed spy thriller Black Widow, Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger. Johansson reprises her role as Natasha/Black Widow, Florence Pugh stars as Yelena, David Harbour portrays Alexei/The Red Guardian, and Rachel Weisz is Melina. The film is directed by Cate Shortland and produced by Kevin Feige.

Black Widow is set to be released in theaters and on Disney+ Premier Access on July 9th.