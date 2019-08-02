Black Widow Movie Writer Not Interested in Adhering to “Discriminatory” Comic Book Canon

As the first entry in Marvel’s Phase 4 of movies and TV shows, Black Widow is set to usher in a whole new side of storytelling — and it looks like that will carry through in an interesting way. In a recent interview with Inverse, Black Widow writer Jac Schaefferspoke about the film, and how it doesn’t play into the traditional tropes of the comic book world. The interview specifically cited the structure of fight scenes, the moral obviousness of supervillains, and less-diverse casts — all of which Black Widow is expected to flip on its head.

“I’m not interested in adhering to comic canon that is discriminatory in any way or that violates my values system,” Schaeffer revealed.

Schaeffer also addressed the ways that that sort of positive change has been responded to, most notably with the Rotten Tomatoes review-bombing campaign for Captain Marvel. But as Schaeffer put it, she isn’t particularly phased by that kind of backlash.

“When people react with hate, it saddens me. I think it’s a shame,” Schaffer added. “But that’s not where I want to put my energy. I’m not interested in the loud, sour-grapes voices.”

Black Widow will see Scarlett Johansson reprising her role as Natasha Romanoff, with a cast that includes Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Rachel Weisz as Melina, O-T Fagbenle as Mason, and David Harbour as Red Guardian. The film will be directed by Cate Shortland.

“I was excited to see how bold it was and to see how raw it was and to see how sad it was. It was a script that I didn’t expect to be associated with this, and that’s part of why I got so excited,” Pugh explained in an interview last month. “And with Cate Shortland attached and telling the next part of Natasha’s history was only thrilling to be a part of.”

“Well, A, I think Cate Shortland’s vision… Everything that I’ve seen her direct is just so sensitive and raw and honest, and that is exactly what I think she’s doing with this script,” the Midsommar star continued. “It’s about these two, well, these many women and these many men as well. But Natasha’s story… people have been wanting to hear about it for a really long time, and it’s been really amazing to show these women in a natural light and in an honest way.”

