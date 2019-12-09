Black Widow Sneak Peek Explains How Long Natasha Has Been Away From the Red Room Program

When Black Widow hits theaters next year, Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) will be returning to the fabled Red Room, a place the titular character has touched on time and time before. Once the trailer for the upcoming blockbuster dropped earlier in the week, fans got an updated look at the training facility and now, new footage has revealed just how long Romanoff has been away from “home.”

In new footage shown at CCXP19, there’s a moment where Black Widow reveals she’s been away from her “family” for 20 years. In the same footage, Red Guardian (David Harbour) revealed he was once wartime acquaintances with Captain America (Chris Evans). It’s also revealed Red Guardian and Melina (Rachel Weisz) were married at one point, though it’s unclear if that was real or for some kind of undercover spy mission.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Another Black Widow star previously said the movie is very raw and very painful. “I think we’ve made something very raw and very painful and very beautiful and I think people are going to be really surprised by the outcome of a big action film having that much heart,” Pugh previously told Booksmart star Beanie Feldstein. “And I know lots of people will be emotional about her because her character had such a hard ending [in “Infinity War”], but it was special learning from her, and she’s been doing this for like 10 years in those films. For this to be her film was special. And I got to be there and see how she does stunts and lives it, and it’s so her.”

Black Widow is set to be released on May 1, 2020.

Other upcoming Marvel Studios projects include The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.