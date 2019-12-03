Black Widow Trailer Has Interesting Avengers: Infinity War Connection

Fans got their first look at Marvel’s Black Widow film this morning, and there’s quite a bit to process. Not only are we exploring Widow’s origins, but we’re also meeting some of the characters that Widow worked alongside during her early years, including Yelena Belova and the Red Guardian. This reunion will give Widow a new team to work with in the movie, and while none of her Avengers teammates can be seen, we do get a reference to Avengers: Infinity War before the trailer comes to a close.

At one point we see the group sitting around a table, and you can see Belova sitting across from Widow. Belova is wearing white gear like Widow’s, but then she’s also wearing a vest that might look familiar to fans. That’s because it looks to be the same vest Widow is wearing when we see her in Avengers: Infinity War.

The Black Widow solo film takes place between Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War, so if that’s the same vest, it could explain why Widow was wearing such a departure costume wise in Infinity War.

We’re not sure how she gets it, but we are curious to find out. While we know Widow makes it out of this alive, we aren’t sure about any of the other characters, so we’ll just have to wait and see. You can see the vest up-close in the photo above.

Widow, unfortunately, died during the events of Avengers: Endgame, so this could be the last time we see her. That said, there’s plenty of gaps in the timeline between this film and when she dies, so we could see more films if Scarlett Johansson decides to stick with it. The whole 5 years after the snap alone could be several films, and Johansson has referred to this as a franchise and not a spin-off.

Black Widow hits theaters on May 1st, 2020.