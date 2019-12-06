Scarlett Johansson Had No Idea the Black Widow Trailer Was Coming Out

The next movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is going to be a different sort of experience for the ever-popular franchise, as the whole film is essentially a flashback and focuses on a character who fans have already seen die on screen. Black Widow, starring Scarlett Johansson, takes place in the years between Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War, and deals with Natasha’s journey back home. The first trailer for the movie arrived very early Tuesday morning, while most people were still sleeping, giving fans a surprise to wake up to. It was apparently also a surprise to Johansson, who claimed she had no idea the trailer was being released.

Johansson appeared on a new episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Thursday night to talk about her role in Noah Bambauch’s Marriage Story, which was released Friday morning on Netflix. After speaking about the film and her work with co-star Adam Driver, Colbert switched gears and asked about the Black Widow trailer.

“Nobody told me that it was coming out,” Johansson admitted. “I actually woke up and I got a text message from Chris Evans, and he was like, ‘The trailer looks great!’ I don’t know what he was doing up at 5 a.m. That’s a whole other story.”

After Johansson and Colbert laughed at Chris Evan’s expense for a few moments, the actress went on to say that she was just as pumped about the Black Widow trailer as everyone else. Part of the excitement came from the fact that, like everyone else, she had no idea it was coming so soon.

“I was also as excited as everybody else,” she continued. “I had no idea it was even coming out. They didn’t even tell me. I don’t know, they keep everything from me.”

As we all know by now, Marvel Studios is an incredibly secretive place. Information about everything, from trailer releases to character introductions, is kept locked away from anyone who doesn’t absolutely need to know. It looks like that also includes franchise stars like Scarlett Johansson.

Black Widow arrives in theaters on May 1, 2020.