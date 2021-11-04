New Marvel Movie Currently Dominating Every Streaming Service Including Netflix

Never underestimate the power of an Avenger. Marvel Studios released Black Widow in theaters and on Disney+ at the same time earlier this year, but the streaming version of the film cost subscribers an extra $30 with Premier Access. Last month, the streaming service finally added the acclaimed Marvel film to its regular roster, allowing fans to watch it at no extra cost, and it became an instant hit. In fact, following its streaming debut, Black Widow topped all movies in streaming viewership, including those over on Netflix.

According to the new streaming numbers from Nieslen, Black Widow was viewed more than any other film on a streaming service from October 4th through October 10th. Over the course of that week. Black Widow was streamed for a total of 616 million minutes. The Guilty, a Netflix original thriller starring Jake Gyllenhaal, came in second that week, with 445 million minutes streamed.

These streaming numbers are usually dominated by Netflix titles, and this week’s edition was no different, save for Black Widow taking the top spot. Seven of the 10 movies on the list were on Netflix, with only Black Widow, Hocus Pocus, and Cruella breaking through for Disney+. Other Netflix films on the list include Titanic, My Little Pony: A New Generation, There’s Someone Inside Your House, Something Borrowed, The Holiday, and Premonition.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe remains the most popular entertainment franchise around, so it’s not too surprising to see Black Widow doing so well now that it’s available to stream as part of the standard Disney+ roster. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Marvel’s second feature film in 2021, is being added to Disney+ on November 12th. Seeing that this movie wasn’t even made available on Premier Access when it was first released, it’s possible that the streaming numbers for its first week on Disney+ could be even bigger than those of Black Widow.

Eternals, Marvel Studios’ next film this year, is hitting theaters on November 5th. It doesn’t yet have a Disney+ streaming date, but fans should be able to expect it on the streaming service in the early part of 2022. Until then, there will be plenty of MCU TV shows on the streamer to keep fans busy, including Hawkeye and Ms. Marvel.

