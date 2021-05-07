Black Widow Writer Dodges Sequel Possibility Questions

✖

When Marvel Studios releases Black Widow, the film will rewind to an era of the Marvel Cinematic Universe which is set between the events of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War. Of course, the titular character died in Avengers: Endgame when she jumped from Vormir's cliff as a means to sacrifice herself to get te Soul Stone for her friends. With such constraints to Natasha Romanoff's story in place, it seems like the Black Widow movie might really be her last appearance in the MCU. However, Black Widow writer Jac Schaefferis not ready to put that proverbial nail in that coffin just yet.

In an interview with ComicBook.com, Schaeffer was asked if Black Widow allowed for any future installments starring Scarlett Johansson's character or if this truly the end off the road. "Well, you know I was lucky enough to jump on board, the Black Widow train, when it first left the station and then I moved on to WandaVision and several other very talented writers, picked up the pen and continued on," Schaeffer said. "So, I can't actually speak to the totality of Black Widow other than to say I'm so excited for it to come out."

Schaeffer was tight lipped on all things Black Widow, in fact, including why Natasha is seen falling the sky with no parachute in the trailers for Black Widow. "I mean anybody who knows Natasha knows the lady likes to leap off of things," Schaeffer said. "So that's about as much of context as I can give to you right now."

ComicBook.com posed a similar question to Johansson at San Diego Comic-Con in 2019, asking if she will be returning to the role of Natasha ever again beyond the Black Widow movie. "If I survive the shooting of this film, maybe," Johansson joked about a potential return. "That's the most vague answer I could possibly give."

Seeds for the story and characters of Black Widow to continue are already starting to be planted. Florence Pugh, for example, will be reprising her role as Yelena Belova in an upcoming Disney+ series. There is no word on whether or not other MCU newcomers in Black Widow like David Harbour or Rachel Weisz will return just yet.

Do you want to see more Black Widow after her standalone movie? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram!

For more Marvel chatter, theories, news, and exclusive insights, subscribe to ComicBook.com's Phase Zero podcast. New episodes release every Friday on all major podcast platforms.