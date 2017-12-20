‘Blade 4’ Fan Trailer Includes an Unexpected Team Up

For some time now, fans have wondered when and how Blade will make his official debut into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And now, a new fan trailer has put an interesting twist on that possibility.

Youtuber stryder HD recently shared a Blade 4: Underworld fan trailer online. As the name would suggest, the film unites Marvel’s resident vampire hunter with Kate Beckinsale’s Seline, the protagonist of Sony’s Underworld franchise of films.

The video brings the two franchises together in a pretty interesting way, flipping back and forth between footage of Wesley Snipe-led Blade trilogy, the Underworld films, and a handful of other monster movies and fan films.

While this Blade/Underworld mashup might seem a little far-fetched, there have actually been rumors of it floating around in the past. During an event in 2016, Beckinsale revealed that the crossover almost happened, but was stopped by Marvel Studios having more finite plans for their character.

“No. We had that idea. No,” Beckinsale explained. “They’re busy. They’re doing something with Blade.”

So, what exactly could that plan be? Back in June, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige hinted that they were certainly interested in Blade’s MCU entrance, even though there weren’t any immediate plans for it to happen.

“I think Blade is a legacy character now,” Feige explained. “I think it would be fun to do something with him one day.”

Spider-Man: Homecoming’s director Jon Watts has a more specific idea in mind, suggesting that the character could appear to help Peter Parker defeat a certain villain.

“Morbius is kind of cool!” Watts said back in July. “The tone of the character is pretty dark, but the vampire/Marvel Universe thing is pretty cool. Maybe we could get Blade to show up, too? That’d be neat.”

