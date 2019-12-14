Here’s What Mahershala Ali Could Look Like as Blade

Eventually, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is going to get awfully spooky, largely thanks in part to Eric Brooks — a.k.a. Blade. Portrayed by Luke Cage alum Mahershala Ali, the character is set to get a relaunched film franchise a part of the MCU’s Phase 5 and as of now, that’s really about all we know of the property. Needless to say, fans have had ample time to come with their best pieces of fan art showing Ali as the Daywalker and now, we might have gotten the best psuedo-teaser poster yet. Courtesy of Instagrammer @TheBatFlashHunterDesign unveiled a new piece featuring Ali as Blade and it’s an epic sight to behold.

Ali’s relaunch certainly won’t be the first time the character has appeared in live-action. Wesley Snipes made Blade a household name in the late 90s after playing the character in a trilogy which grossed nearly $417 million worldwide.

“To all the DAYWALKERS losing their minds right now, chillaaxx. Although the news comes as a surprise, it’s ALL GOOD. Such is the ‘business’ of ‘entertainment!’ Much peace to the MCU crew – always a fan,” Snipes said in an previous statement given to ComicBook.com. “Honor and respect to the grandmaster Stan. Congratulations and Salaam to Mahershala Ali, a beautiful and talented artist whose expressions I look forward to experiencing for many years to come. Inshallah, we will someday work together. Most importantly to my loyal fans, the incredible outpouring of love is overwhelming. I am grateful for the never-ending support. So, ‘nah fret nah worry, it’s not de end of de story.’ Welcome to the Daywalker Klique.”

Blade has yet to receive a release date from Marvel Studios.

