Blake Lively Gets Revenge On Ryan Reynolds With Hilarious Birthday Post

Being married can be tough, but it looks like Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds know how to keep the spark alive. The A-listers might be busy, but the actress just proved she knows how to rile up her husband. Apparently, she just needs to become an Internet troll.

Over on Instagram, Lively sent fans into laughter when she posted a sweet birthday post in honor of her husband’s big day. Reynolds turns 41 today, and Lively celebrated with a simple post.

“Happy Birthday, baby,” she wrote on Instagram alongside a suave photo of…Ryan Gosling.

Happy Birthday, baby.

Yes, the actress shared a cropped photo of Gosling on Instagram to celebrate Reynold’s big day. The birthday boy can actually be seen in the picture, but he has been mostly removed from the photo in an act of revenge. After all, the actor did do the same thing to Lively earlier this year when she turned 30.

Back in August, Reynolds shared an image of the two together in honor of his wife’s day. “Happy Birthday to my amazing wife,” he captioned the image, but the picture showed little else than himself. Reynolds cropped the photo so that Lively was barely in the shot, leaving the actor to soak in the spotlight.

The Internet is no stranger to the couple goals which Reynolds and Lively give off, but this revenge is one of the pair’s top moments. It may even top the couple’s pro-revenge moment back in June 2015 when Reynolds joked he had gotten the best kind of revenge on his wife. When a fan asked the actor on Twitter the best way to get revenge, the star had this to say:

“Takes a long time to set up, but start a family with the person. Grow old together. They’ll never see it coming.”

It looks like Lively is trying to get her cracks in now before Reynolds can see his so-called revenge come to fruition. If the actress has things her way, then it will likely be her who gets the last loving laugh over Reynolds as their relationship moves forward.