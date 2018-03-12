‘Avengers: Infinity War’: Here’s What We Want to See From Iron Man’s “Bleeding Edge” Armor

Iron Man’s suit of armor in Avengers: Infinity War has the potential to be the coolest set of armor we’ve seen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Iron Man’s “Bleeding Edge” armor will make an appearance in Avengers: Infinity War and appears to be the main suit of armor Tony Stark uses in his battle against Thanos and his invading forces. The “Bleeding Edge” armor first made an appearance in Matt Fraction and Salvador Larroca’s Invincible Iron Man comic series and quickly became one of Tony Stark’s most advanced pieces of tech ever.

So what is the “Bleeding Edge” armor capable of? Well, just about everything. Here’s a few of the amazing things that Iron Man‘s suit of armor can do.

Nano-Tech

The biggest difference between the “Bleeding Edge” armor and Iron Man’s other suits is that the “Bleeding Edge” armor isn’t really armor at all. It’s actually made of millions of nano-machines that reside in Tony Stark’s body.

The nano-tech allows Stark to transform the armor into just about anything he wishes. He can cause the armor to transform into street clothes, or into specialized armor, or even a suit of armor that operates separately from Stark’s body.

Because each nano-machine is tied to Stark’s brain, they also serve a second function: increasing Stark’s thinking power and ability to multitask. The repulsor technology that powers the “Bleeding Edge” suit greatly enhances Iron Man’s learning capabilities, which could come in handy for marshalling dozens of superheroes to fight technologically superior foes.

Self-Healing

Iron Man always seems to suffer from some sort of mechanical issue in the Iron Man and Avengers movies. Bad guys love to wail on Iron Man, and it’s inevitable that his suits take a lot of damage, usually causing Iron Man to lose access to vital weapons and tech.

That shouldn’t be too much of an issue with the “Bleeding Edge” armor. As long as Iron Man’s “Bleeding Edge” tech has access to Iron Man’s repulsor power, it can repair itself. The nano-tech forming the armor self-replicates, meaning that it can’t be torn off or destroyed. There’s only one way to destroy the “Bleeding Edge” armor when it’s in action: killing Iron Man.

Infinite Weapons

While the armor’s defensive capabilities will keep Iron Man alive, it’s the weapons that we’re really hoping to see in Avengers: Infinity War. The nano-tech forming Iron Man’s suit lets him create any sort of weapon he can imagine. From ridiculously huge repulsor blasters to energy blades to tasers, the “Bleeding Edge” armor can become any type of weapon. At one point, Iron Man even created a boxing glove using it.

Uru-Compatible

The “Bleeding Edge” tech in Iron Man’s suit is so advanced that it can even integrate magical power sources and technology. During the “Fear Itself” event, Iron Man infused his “Bleeding Edge” tech with Uru metal — the same material used to make Mjolnir — and created an Iron Destroyer suit with it. That’s right, Iron Man piloted a Destroyer, the suit Loki used to attack Thor in the first Thor movie, thanks to “Bleeding Edge” tech.

“Fear Itself” was a rough event, but we do admit that it was pretty cool seeing Iron Man run around in a suit made of magical metal. And if Iron Man can use his “Bleeding Edge” armor with Uru metal, who knows what other sort of magical stones he could integrate into the suit? Could we see an Infinity Suit Iron Man in Avengers: Infinity War? Well, anything’s possible thanks to his “Bleeding Edge” armor.

