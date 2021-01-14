BossLogic Creates Moon Knight Poster Featuring Wolverine, Deadpool, and More

✖

WandaVision premieres on Disney+ this week, which will mark the beginning of the streaming service's exciting line-up of shows. One such series will be Moon Knight, which is set to feature Oscar Isaac in the lead role of Marc Spector and will also include May Calamawy in a key role. In honor of the upcoming show, BossLogic has created a new poster that not only includes Moon Knight but some other big names in Marvel.

"#MoonKnight Split mock-up @disneyplus," @BossLogic wrote. The poster includes the shadows of Moon Knight in addition to Wolverine, The Punisher, Deadpool, and Spider-Man. You can check out the art in the Instagram post below:

While it's unlikely all of the above characters will appear in Moon Knight, there have been recent updates about Deadpool and the X-Men's involvement in the MCU. Kevin Feige confirmed this week that Deadpool 3 will be a part of the MCU and rated R. Feige also recently revealed to Screen Rant that there have been lots of talks about adding the X-Men to the MCU.

"You know how much I love the X-Men. I already said that's where I started. I can't tell you anything before we actually announced it, but rest assured, the discussions have been long and ongoing internally."

As for Moon Knight, directors Aaron Moorhead and Justin Benson recently commented on their new role and getting to work with Isaac. "I still can't quite wake up from this dream I'm having, that we're directing Oscar Isaac in a Marel show," Moorhead tweeted. "It's really happening."

What do you think of BossLogic's Moon Knight poster? Do you think any of those characters might actually show up? Tell us your thoughts in the comments!

Moon Knight has yet to set a release date. In the meantime, here's the Marvel line-up for 2021: WandaVision premieres on Disney+ on January 15th, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ on March 19th, Black Widow in theatres on May 7th, Loki debuting on Disney+ in May, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in theatres on July 9th, What If... on Disney+ this summer, Eternals in theatres on November 5th, Ms. Marvel and Hawkeye coming to Disney+ later in the year, and Marvel's Spider-Man 3 in theatres on December 17th.