Brie Larson Reveals New Look At ‘Captain Marvel’

With Americans getting ready to head to the polls tomorrow to take part in midterm elections, social media is full of posts from celebrities urging people to go out and vote.

In the case of actor Brie Larson, she’s urging people to vote and revealing at new looking at her upcoming movie — Marvel Studios’ Captain Marvel — at the same time.

Videos by ComicBook.com

CAPTAIN MARVOTE IS A BAD PUN BUT NOW THAT I HAVE YOUR ATTENTION PLEASE VOTE TOMORROW pic.twitter.com/ZhXk5Qzkt5 — Brie Larson (@brielarson) November 5, 2018

“Captain Marvote is a bad pun but now that I have your attention, please vote tomorrow,” Larson tweeted.

Larson’s character — Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel — can be seen wearing her traditional Kree regalia while standing inside a phone booth while classic “Rock The Vote” posters are plastered everywhere.

Both the pay phone and nostalgic posters are quick reminders that Captain Marvel is, in fact, set in the 1990s. According to Captain Marvel producer Johnathan Schwartz, it’s a time in the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe that they can carve out just for Danvers.

“It’s giving Carol a place in the cinematic universe that she can carve out for her own, where she wasn’t one superheroine out of many,” Schwartz told EW of the decision to set Captain Marvel in the mid-’90s.

“’90s action movie is not the worst reference in the world, especially when you start looking at Robocop, Total Recall, even Starship Troopers a little bit,” Schwartz said. “Terminator 2, Independence Day. There’s a high-concept action-movie feel there that ends up being very character-based but also super badass, which is kind of the bullseye we wanted to hit.”

What do you think of the Captain Marvel photos you’ve seen so far? Are you looking forward to the next movie to be set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Captain Marvel, starring Brie Larson, Jude Law, Ben Mendelsohn, Gemma Chan, Lee Pace, Djimon Hounsou, Lashana Lynch, Annette Bening, Clark Gregg, and Samuel L. Jackson, opens March 8, 2019.

Director Anna Boden — who helms the movie with directing partner Ryan Fleck — agreed with what Schwartz said.

“The ’90s doesn’t feel that long ago to us because we’re really old,” said Anna Boden, who directs with Ryan Fleck. “But doing this movie has really made us realize how out of date so much stuff from the ’90s actually is, and we’ve been having a lot of fun with that.”