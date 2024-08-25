Bruce Campbell Has a Hilarious Response to the Deadpool & Wolverine Popcorn Bucket: “Let’s Send That One Back”

This year, novelty popcorn buckets have really started to take off thanks to AMC Theatres’ souvenir sandworm bucket for Dune: Part Two. The bucket caused a ton of online reactions and inspired a Saturday Night Live sketch. Now, other movies are trying to top that design. Earlier this year, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige teased that the popcorn bucket for Deadpool & Wolverine would be “intentionally crude,” and he wasn’t wrong. In order to get popcorn from your bucket, you have to reach into a very large hole that’s positioned as Wolverine’s mouth. At San Diego Comic-Con last month, ComicBook chatted with Evil Dead star Bruce Campbell in promotion of his upcoming series, Hysteria!, and got his reaction to the bucket.

“Why did they do that? … This is an actual piece of merchandise?” Campbell wondered when shown the Deadpool & Wolverine popcorn bucket. “I don’t like it,” he added after studying it for a bit. “No. No, because Ryan Reynolds would think it’s funny that you’re shoving your fist into Hugh Jackman’s face. So that’s the joke.”

“I’m not going to comment on that,” Campbell added when ComicBook’s Chris Killian said, “Hopefully it’s your fist.”

“This is wrong, AMC,” Campbell hilariously added, matter-of-factly. “Nice try. Nice, try. Let’s send that one back.”

During the chat, we also asked the star why his Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness character, Pizza Poppa, didn’t appear in Deadpool & Wolverine. Unsurprisingly, his answer was pretty hilarious.

“He’s not in that timeline. He’s in a different timeline,” Campbell explained. “Well, here’s what I say to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman. Get a room. What’s with the bromance? We get it. Thank you. Next. Go back to your soccer team, Ryan.”

You can watch our interview with Campbell at the top of the page.

