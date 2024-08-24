Deadpool & Wolverine: Bruce Campbell Reveals Why Pizza Poppa Didn’t Appear

Deadpool & Wolverine made its way into theaters almost a month ago, putting Marvel fans through a wild journey across the Marvel multiverse. Among the list of irreverent characters who did not factor into Deadpool & Wolverine‘s universe-hopping frenzy was Pizza Poppa, portrayed by Bruce Campbell in 2022’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. While speaking to ComicBook at San Diego Comic-Con 2024 to promote his upcoming series Hysteria!, Campbell offered a frank explanation for why Pizza Poppa doesn’t make any sort of appearance in Deadpool & Wolverine.

“He’s not in that timeline. He’s in a different timeline,” Campbell revealed, before adding, “Well, here’s what I say to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman. Get a room. What’s with the bromance? We get it. Thank you. Next. Go back to your soccer team, Ryan.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Will Deadpool and Wolverine Return in the MCU?

Given Deadpool & Wolverine‘s multiversal bent and massive box office sucess, and the looming threat of Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars in the coming years, fans have naturally wondered if Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman will reprise their roles in the future. In an interview with Variety prior to the release of Deadpool & Wolverine, the duo were tight-lipped about what their onscreen futures might hold.

“I don’t know,” Reynolds answered. “Yeah, we’ll see. Yeah.”

“Clearly, this is our first major interview of this press tour,” Jackman added. “I’m not sure how to answer.”

What Is Deadpool & Wolverine About?

In Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine, Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) will change the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). The film also stars Matthew Macfadyen as Paradox, and Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova, with the return of Deadpool alums Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Rob Delaney as Peter, and Lewis Tan as Shatterstar. Aaron Stanford is returning as Pyro from the X-Men film series, with Jennifer Garner rumored to return as Elektra Natchios.

Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey and Simon Kinberg serving as executive producers. Deadpool & Wolverine is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy. Deadpool & Wolverine was released exclusively in theaters on July 26th.