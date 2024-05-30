Deadpool & Wolverine's Hilarious Popcorn Bucket Might Be Even Weirder Than Dune Part 2's Bucket

Deadpool & Wolverine is heading to theaters in July, and Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have been doing some fun promotions for the film. They've been teasing an "intentionally crude" popcorn bucket, and the results are about as horrifying as you can imagine. The popcorn bucket mayhem started earlier this year when AMC Theatres' souvenir sandworm bucket for Dune: Part Two caused a huge stir online and inspired a hilarious Saturday Night Live sketch. In April, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige took the stage at CinemaCon during Disney's presentation and teased Deadpool & Wolverine would give Dune a run for its money in the popcorn department. Well, the bucket was finally revealed today, and it sure is something.

"Don't try to butter me up. #deadpoolandwolverine ❤️💛," Jackman shared on Twitter earlier today. You can check out the video of the popcorn bucket reveal below:

AMC Exec Reacts to Dune Popcorn Bucket Backlash

Variety recently spoke with Elizabeth Frank, the Chief Content Officer for AMC and she Frank addressed the response to the Dune: Part Two bucket.

"We continue to learn and evolve. We would have never imagined the Dune thing. We would have never created it knowing it would be celebrated or mocked," Frank explained. "Absolutely," she added when asked if the SNL sketch felt like a "seal of approval." "And you couldn't make it happen if you wanted to. It wouldn't be fair to pull our creative talent aside to say, 'We hope it makes SNL.'"

"Some fans are collectors. There's another group of people who are specific film fans, buying three different Ghostbusters products. It's all a mix. It's a material part of our food and beverage business, but it's not the majority of it. It also makes the movies more fun. It's like going home from a concert with a T-shirt. There is a lot of creative energy from it," she added.

What Is Deadpool 3 About?

In Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine, Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) will change the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). The film also stars Matthew Macfadyen as Paradox, and Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova, with the return of Deadpool alums Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Rob Delaney as Peter, and Lewis Tan as Shatterstar. Aaron Stanford is returning as Pyro from the X-Men film series, with Jennifer Garner rumored to return as Elektra Natchios.

Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D'Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey and Simon Kinberg serving as executive producers. Deadpool & Wolverine is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Deadpool & Wolverine will be released exclusively in theaters on July 26th.