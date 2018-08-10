Sebastian Stan Reveals His Favorite MCU Line And It’s Heartbreaking

If you’re in the Marvel fandom, you know a bit about heartbreak. Even before the angst of Avengers: Infinity War dropped, the MCU was all too eager to play up whump, and Bucky Barnes got hit with that stick plenty.

So, really, it isn’t a shock that Sebastian Stan‘s most favorite line to date is one of his most heart-wrenching.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, the actor sat down with Earth’s Mightiest Show to talk about his work on the MCU. It was there the star confessed his favorite piece of dialogue to date, and it comes straight from Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

What is it? Well, does “Who the hell is Bucky” ring any bells?

Even after all these years, the punchy line still hits fans hard. Fans witnessed the dialogue go down after Bucky is reunited with Steve Rogers after decades apart. Having been turned into an assassin, Bucky — or the Winter Soldier – is used by Hydra to bring down Captain America. The duo fight in Washington D.C. and eventually pause after Bucky has his masked ripped off. It is only then Steven realizes who he is fighting, but when he calls out to his friend, Bucky simply asks who the hell that is?

For fans of the character, any dialogue uttered by the Winter Soldier is plenty heartbreaking. The film is widely considered as one of the MCU’s best, and Stan was universally praised for his acting. Despite his lack of lines, Stan managed to bring a gut-wrenching vulnerability to Bucky that clashes with his deadly skills. And, even after all this time, this simply question is enough to make the most devout fans tear up.

So, is this your favorite line from Bucky? Or is there another that tops your list? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Avengers: Infinity War is now available is now available as a digital download and on Blu-ray and DVD on August 14th. Ant-Man and the Wasp is now playing in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5th, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.