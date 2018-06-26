Buy Two, Get One Free Funko Pop Sales Are On

Today is a rare opportunity for Funko fans to boost their collection in a big way thanks to TWO big sales on Pop figures!

Both of the sales are buy two, get one free, but we’ll start with the deal at BoxLunch since nearly their entire collection of Funko Pops are eligible for the discount – even many of their exclusives. You can shop the entire sale right here sorted by bestsellers. There are over 500 options in all, so you might want to use the toolbar on the left to sort by license. If you’re looking for something from popular licenses like Avengers: Infinity War, Harry Potter, Game of Thrones, and Stranger Things, you’ll find it here – and much more. If you want to maximize the deal, keep in mind that shipping is free on a purchase of $75 or more.

On a side note, the BoxLunch exclusive Funko Pop Dragon Ball Z Goten And Trunks Vinyl Figure 2 Pack is back in stock, but only five were left to order at the time of writing. It is one of the few items in their Funko collection that isn’t eligible for the buy two, get one free sale, but this is still a rare opportunity to pick up this highly coveted set.

The second buy two, get one free sale comes from ThinkGeek, who have several dozen options up for grabs. There are a few ThinkGeek/GameStop exclusives scattered in there (like the Rick & Morty Alien Facehugger figure), as well as some popular Pops like the Game of Thrones Night King and Viserion Pop, Bob Ross Funko Pop, and Black Panther Funko Pops. Again, shipping is free on orders of $75 or more. Just make sure to use the code OVERPOPULATED at checkout.

On a related note, Funko’s Batman Video Game Deco 8-Bit Pop! figure isn’t part of any sale, but it is one of the hot Funko figures of the moment. The purple and blue color scheme is based on Batman’s appearance in Batman: The Video Game, which hit the Nintendo Entertainment System back in 1990.

The figure will be heading to SDCC as an Entertainment Earth exclusive, but if you can’t attend the show, you have a chance to own one if you act fast. Entertainment Earth has opened up pre-orders for the Batman Video Game Deco 8-Bit Pop! Vinyl Figure right here. Keep in mind that the Pops will be sold first at San Diego Comic-Con 2018 at the Entertainment Earth booth #2343. Your order will only be charged and shipped if stock remains after the show. If that happens, expect the figure to ship in August.

Entertainment Earth usually gets a fair quality of stock for their Funko exclusives, so you definitely have a chance to add this Batman figure to your collection. We assume that extra stock will be doled out on a first-come, first-served basis, so get in line for one while you can.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.