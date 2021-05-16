✖

Old school Cable is back in Cable: Reloaded #1, a new one-shot from Marvel Comics tying into the SWORD and Guardians of the Galaxy crossover story "The Last Annihilation." The issue comes from writer Al Ewing, who currently writes young Cable in SWORD, and Way of X artist Bob Quinn. According to the issue's synopsis released via Adventures in Poor Taste, the issue sees Cable traveling to a dangerous planet to steal a powerful weapon. You can read the full synopsis, and check out Stefano Caselli and Isreal Silva's cover for the issue, below. Cable: Reloaded arrives in comic book stores and digital storefronts in August:

"It’s a new era, in a new galaxy, that’s under siege from a deadly new threat…but you can still rely on one man. Cable is locked, loaded, and landing on the deadliest planet in X-history – to steal the ultimate weapon…and stop the LAST ANNIHILATION!"

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

Ewing says of the issue that, “Cable Reloaded gives me and Bob a chance to explore Marvel’s other man out of time in his natural element – a high-octane action-fest with a few old and new friends,” Ewing said. “To help defeat the ‘Last Annihilation,’ Cable and his team will be taking on some long-unseen X-foes, man to man and quite literally face to face…”

This one-shot featuring old man Cable comes after the conclusion of Gerry Duggan and Phil Noto's current Cable series, which follows the younger Nathan Christopher Summers. It's unclear what the return of "the big gun" means for young Cable's future.

This is the latest big news coming from Marvel's "Reign fo X" era of X-Men. June kicks off the Hellfire Gala, which will introduce a new team of X-Men, including fan-vote winner Polaris. Murder at the gala leads into The Trial of Magneto, and there's still a Jonathan Hickman-written mystery book yet to be revealed.

The issue goes on sale in August. "The Last Annihilation" begins in Guardians of the Galaxy #16.