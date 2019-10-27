Marvel Teases Death of Galactus

In a matter of days, Marvel will launch the ultimate Halloween celebration with the release of Marvel Zombies: Resurrection, a retelling of the fan-favorite horror series. When the House of Ideas first solicited the comic, the company teased a grim future for the world-eater Galactus. Now that Marvel has unveiled the first preview pages (via Monkeys Fighting Robots) of the series, it looks like Galactus is already on his deathbed. The pages start off with a lifeless corpse floating among the cosmos. Then it all cuts to the Baxter Building at 4 Yancy Street to a meeting of the Illuminati, where it’s revealed the corpse is that of Galactus.

Though the previews stop short of actually confirming Galactus’ official death, it’s heavily implied as the heroes get ready to board a spaceship and head out to do some recon of their own.

Videos by ComicBook.com

After first appearing in Robert Kirkman and Sean Phillips’ Marvel Zombies run in 2005, the alternate universe last appeared in Marvel’s mega-event Secret Wars in 2015. Now that the series is set post-Secret Wars, it’s not entirely sure if this will take place in the 616 (which absorbed the old Zombies universe) or an alternate reality.

Marvel Zombies: Resurrection #1 hits comic stores October 30th. The initial Marvel solicitation for the issue can be found below.

MARVEL ZOMBIES: RESURRECTION #1

PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON (W) • LEONARD KIRK (A) • Cover by INHYUK LEE

VARIANT COVER BY JUNGGEUN YOON

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY JUNGGEUN YOON

VARIANT COVER BY GREG LAND

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY GREG LAND

VARIANT COVER BY NICK BRADSHAW

THE HORROR SMASH-HIT LIVES AGAIN!

When Galactus‘ corpse appears at the edge of Earth’s solar system, the Avengers, X-Men and Fantastic Four investigate. Too late, they discover that Galactus’ body is now the vessel of an interstellar terror, which one-by-one transforms Earth’s Mightiest Heroes into the universe’s most terrifying predators! As our heroes try to escape the superpowered, cannibalistic aberrations that were once their friends and family, will any survive? And even if they do, can they hope to protect Earth from the infestation that has already claimed half of the known universe?

Don’t miss the FIRST ISSUE of this terrifying new vision of the classic Marvel tale!

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99