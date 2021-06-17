Captain America 4 Star Anthony Mackie Announced as ESPY Award Host

✖

Captain America will be hosting the ESPYs this year as Anthony Mackie was tabbed by ESPN. The announcement came through this week as the actor had his hands full with a national commercial campaign with his Avengers co-star Elizabeth Olsen. Mackie is no stranger to the world of sports as he’s a die-hard Louisiana State University Tigers fan. In the run-up to their most recent National Championship appearance, the Sam Wilson actor offered a stirring voice-over as Joe Burrow and the football team dominated that game. You can expect some Marvel gags in there to be sure, but a lot of fans just want more of that charming banter between the new Captain America and the best the sporting world has to offer. July 10th is the big day on ABC and things get going in primetime. Check out the image they released down below:

.@AnthonyMackie is the host for this year's ESPYS! 📺 July 10 at 8 PM ET on @ABC pic.twitter.com/oD6MfftK4e — ESPYS (@ESPYS) June 16, 2021

When the idea of picking up the shield got floated, Mackie was a bit caught off-guard by the entire decision. He recently spoke to Variety about the path forward in the MCU and how the actors are handling all the changes.

"I was really surprised and affected by the idea of possibly getting the shield and becoming Captain America. I've been in this business a long time, and I did it the way they said you're supposed to do it,” Mackie explained. “I didn’t go to L.A. and say, 'Make me famous.' I went to theater school, did Off-Broadway, did indie movies, and worked my way through the ranks. It took a long time for this shit to manifest itself the way it has, and I’m extremely happy about that.”

"There's still people out there that still appreciate comradery and friendship...just like everybody else, you don't want to see Steve Rogers go away...just like he was your Cap, Steve Rogers was Sam Wilson's Cap," Mackie said when the topic of replacing Chris Evans came up. "That's why he says at the end of Endgame, 'It feels like it's someone else's.' He's a fan just like everyone else...Sam is just a regular guy who won the lottery when Black Widow knocked on his door and he fell in love and was hoping to have a spinoff with Black Widow."

