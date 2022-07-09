Captain America 4: Marvel Fans Are Excited About Directing News

Captain America 4 got a director yesterday and fans are digesting the news. Julius Onah is tasked with the next step for Sam Wilson. The filmmaker previously made movies like The Cloverfield Paradox and Luce. After the events of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, a lot of fans want to know what's next for the newly-minted Captain America. He steps into a very different reality than even the one directly after Avengers: Endgame. No story details are known yet. But, producer Nate Moore did talk about Cap 4 and the journey ahead on Comicbook.com's Phase Zero podcast.

"I think, he's not Steve Rogers and I think that's a good thing," Nate Moore began. "Because to me, this new Cap is Rocky. He's going to be the underdog in any situation. He's not a super soldier. He's not a hundred years old. He doesn't have the Avengers. What happens with this guy who announces publicly kind of, without the support, 'I'm new Captain America.'"

"What happens next? I think is fascinating because he's a guy. He's a guy with wings and a shield, but he is a guy. So, we're going to put him through the wringer and make him earn it, and see what happens when he is outweighed, outclassed, out-everything," he added. "What makes somebody Captain America? I'm going to argue it's not being a super soldier. And I think we're going to prove that with Mackie and Sam Wilson."

