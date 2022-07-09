Captain America 4: Marvel Fans Are Excited About Directing News
Captain America 4 got a director yesterday and fans are digesting the news. Julius Onah is tasked with the next step for Sam Wilson. The filmmaker previously made movies like The Cloverfield Paradox and Luce. After the events of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, a lot of fans want to know what's next for the newly-minted Captain America. He steps into a very different reality than even the one directly after Avengers: Endgame. No story details are known yet. But, producer Nate Moore did talk about Cap 4 and the journey ahead on Comicbook.com's Phase Zero podcast.
"I think, he's not Steve Rogers and I think that's a good thing," Nate Moore began. "Because to me, this new Cap is Rocky. He's going to be the underdog in any situation. He's not a super soldier. He's not a hundred years old. He doesn't have the Avengers. What happens with this guy who announces publicly kind of, without the support, 'I'm new Captain America.'"
I'm so excited about Captain America 4. pic.twitter.com/tAL7OsoTLK— Furlow7 (@Furlow71) July 8, 2022
"What happens next? I think is fascinating because he's a guy. He's a guy with wings and a shield, but he is a guy. So, we're going to put him through the wringer and make him earn it, and see what happens when he is outweighed, outclassed, out-everything," he added. "What makes somebody Captain America? I'm going to argue it's not being a super soldier. And I think we're going to prove that with Mackie and Sam Wilson."
What do you think Sam will be up against in the sequel? Let us know down in the comments!
Would be hysterical
prevnext
Here's a First Look at Captain America 4. pic.twitter.com/jH4N8hA4vj— Smiso (@directorsmiso) July 8, 2022
A huge talking point
prevnext
Getting the guy who directed The Cloverfield Paradox to direct Captain America 4 is not exactly giving me a lot of confidence… pic.twitter.com/nzClZCbb3K— The Moonlight Warrior 🌙 (@BlackMajikMan90) July 8, 2022
Interesting fact
prevnext
Let’s not forget that The Cloverfield Paradox wasn’t meant to be a Colverfield movie. JJ Abrams forced rewrites and connections midway through production. Julius Onah and Oren Uziel’s actual movie would’ve been very different.
So yeah I’m excited for Captain America 4. pic.twitter.com/sPlJiDvizj— ⭐️Hernandy For Wonder Man⭐️ (@Pollos_Hernandy) July 9, 2022
True story
prevnext
Well somebody has to be Captain America in Captain America 4 https://t.co/D4Mbzb0hsd— Zay 2x (@DiscussingFill) July 8, 2022
Food for thought
prevnext
People, I doubt Kevin Feige picked Julius Onah to direct Captain America 4 because of The Cloverfield Paradox. The guy made Luce in 2019 and was well received. Stop having a limited view of directors over something like that. And that goes for Film Twitter and MCU fans.— SJWJamesBond Wants Nazis Banned ︽✵︽ Agent of GIRL (@mvbrat91) July 8, 2022
Some people worried
prevnext
When you find out the director of Captain America 4 directed Cloverfield Paradox pic.twitter.com/Xmsx9G9Pyj— BLURAYANGEL 🦇 (@blurayangel) July 8, 2022
Go watch Luce
prevnext
Julius Onah will sadly first be looked at for his film Cloverfield Paradox… (not a good movie) but if you haven’t seen LUCE yet… give that a shot it’s an incredible film & I’m ready to tell you that this is actually an excellent pick for Captain America 4 Bring it on https://t.co/RSuhOED93h— Zach Pope (@popetheking) July 8, 2022
Spider-Verse director chimes-in
prev
Big congrats to Julius Onah!!! https://t.co/0NWmj9tcPI— Peter Ramsey (@pramsey342) July 8, 2022