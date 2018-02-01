Own One of Only 300 Captain America and Black Widow Art Prints

This Captain America and Black Widow art print by Alex Pascenko and Ian MacDonald is stunning isn’t it? If you think it would look good hanging the wall of your home, we’ve got all of the info you’ll need right here. Just keep in mind that you’ll need to act fast because only 300 of these 24″ x 18″ prints will be produced.

Pre-orders for the framed Captain Americaand Black Widow art will begin on Friday, February 2nd, with a list price of $250. If any supplies remain after that date, they will be made available to pre-order without a frame on Monday, February 5th for $90. A specific time for the release hasn’t been announced, but you’ll be able to order the print right here when it goes live. You can also sign up for an RSVP here.

Sideshow notes that portrait prints of Captain America and Black Widow will be available for pre-order at a later date. Collectors will be able to pair all of these prints with their upcoming Captain America and Black Widow Premium Format figures to “create the ultimate dynamic display for these fan-favorite Marvel heroes”. You can preview the Black Widow figure here and the Captain America figure here. RSVP signups are available on those as well. The official description and details about the print are available below:

“The officially licensed Captain America and Black Widow Premium Art Print features two of Marvel’s tactical Avengers teamed triumphantly against Ultron’s disassembled armies. The star-spangled super soldier Captain America holds his shield high as Black Widow, the deadly assassin, stands with guns at the ready. The iconic SHIELD Helicarrier and a Quinjet fly high in the skies above each hero, ready to support them in the smoldering battlefield.”

Print details:

• Officially licensed Marvel art print

• Limited edition of 300

• 24 x 18″ fine art giclée print

• Embossed seal of authenticity

• Designer frame available

