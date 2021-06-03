WandaVision Star Teyonah Parris Reveals Advice From New Captain America Anthony Mackie

✖

Marvel star Teyonah Parris talked about how Anthony Mackie encouraged her in a new interview. The WandaVision actress sat down with Collider to discuss all of her upcoming projects. Captain America himself was able to sneak in a quick message about much fun it was to work with Marvel Studios and not to lose sight of that. Parris took those words to heart and also added that she doesn’t go about those moments with any kind of negativity attached. It’s a good attitude to have, and it obviously worked out. Now, fans will have to wait until The Marvels comes out to see Monica Rambeau again on-screen. Who knows, maybe we could see the hero turn up alongside Captain America on Disney+ as well.

“To have fun. I think when I got it, I’m like, oh my gosh, it’s exciting, but then it can be very daunting. It’s huge! And so, a good friend of mine - Mackie, Anthony Mackie, I’ll just say, our Captain America - he was like, ‘Make sure you have fun. Have fun. It’s good. It’s a good time, good people, have fun.’”

In some previous comments to Variety, the MCU star broke down how she studied Akira Akbar’s performance from Captain Marvel.

"When I started to do my character work, I definitely went to the comic books on my own and I still am mining through who she was in the comics," Parris recalled. "And I also looked to Akira Akbar’s performance in Captain Marvel, and what she brought in. Obviously, as a child, when you grow, you change — you can be totally different than you were as a child. But I do think that there are elements of who we are as young people that remain with us. And not only that, but the relationships we have with those who are in our lives. So, the relationship she had with her mom, Maria Rambeau [or] Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel — how do those relationships influence her?"

She added, "And then on a more practical level, [producer] Mary Livanos, who is amazing — she has been an incredible wealth of knowledge. And she’s the keeper of all things comics, all things Monica, all things everything. So, I would always just go pick her brain. And then you have Jac (Schaeffer, head writer on WandaVision), who — if anytime I felt like, 'I’m not quite understanding this' or 'It’s not really working in this way, how can we adjust?' — she was always right there. And the same with Matt. Matt is the most patient human being I have ever met; it is unreal. And he’s so kind. When I tell you that all the things that could happen on a set and go wrong, he remains so chill and so under control, and it was very amazing to watch. But he’s also a wealth of knowledge, as he comes from the sitcom world himself as a child actor. I am in very great hands. And it’s been quite a collaborative and fun process."

