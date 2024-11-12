Captain America’s 10 Best Moments in the MCU

Chris Evans has long been an integral part of Marvel movies. Yet, even with his two appearances as Johnny Storm and that character’s hilarious cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine, it’s his portrayal of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Captain America that truly sent him to the center of the A-list. And that’s as it should be, considering Cap was always going to be positioned as an A-list MCU character. Yet, it probably wouldn’t have been that way were Evans’ performance not so note-perfect and engrossing.

From Captain America: The First Avenger to Avengers: Endgame, Evans’ take on the character was always a highlight. And, while his exit from the cinematic universe felt organic and earned, the larger franchise hasn’t felt the same without him ever since – an issue addressed in the upcoming film Captain America: Brave New World. But, for those who do very much miss Evans and his Cap, there are plenty of movies and standout scenes within them that are worth revisiting. Not to mention, there’s always Evans’ other movies to binge, including his upcoming big-screen team-up with Dwayne Johnson in Red One.

10. “If You Want a Job Done Right…” in Captain America: The First Avenger (2011)

There are many scenes in Joe Johnston’s Captain America: The First Avenger that rank high in the pantheon of Chris Evans’ MCU moments. There’s his transformation from scrawny kid to bulked-up man. There’s his losing Bucky Barnes. And there are the scenes that display his courage.

In a way, they’re all tied. His defiant utterance of “I can do this all day” to some ruthless bullies is iconic. His jumping on what he thinks is a live grenade to save his fellow recruits is about as endearing as endearing can get. And, most importantly, there’s his taking it upon himself to go behind enemy lines and rescue the POWs who his commanding officers seem to have deemed a lost cause. But, to Steve Rogers, the cause is not lost, the soldiers are not doomed, and his fight is just beginning. He has this gift of enhanced physicality, and he’s going to use it for good.

9. Losing a Bet in The Avengers (2012)

In the first act of 2012’s box office juggernaut The Avengers, Nick Fury makes Captain America (and, in a way, the audience) a ten-dollar bet. Specifically, he’ll show Cap – who was alive nearly 100 years ago and stopped a red-faced Nazi only to become frozen for decades – something that will surprise even him. And, just as audiences had grown accustomed to big spectacles yet shelled out their ten dollars, Cap did the same after witnessing the gargantuan nature of the S.H.I.E.L.D. Helicarrier.

In a film loaded with quick jokes, including a particularly memorable one involving Galaga, it’s this small moment that reigns supreme. The Avengers had a mighty task to pull off. Even though the majority of its characters had been introduced before, it had to show how they’d interact with one another. Little moments like Cap paying up are what helped it accomplish that task.

8. Loki’s Impression in Thor: The Dark World (2013)

The majority of Evans’ appearances as Captain America were either fronting the film or serving as a major part of an ensemble. Yet, there was the occasional exception. The first of these exceptions was Thor: The Dark World.

After The Avengers, audiences started to wonder when MCU icons would start to pop up in one another’s solo films, and just how that would take shape. Iron Man 3 bypassed this opportunity but the other MCU installment from 2013 did not. In terms of how it took shape: humorously. Having Loki morph into Captain America for a few moments not only showed that he knew enough about Cap to poke fun at him – it also gave Evans an opportunity to riff on his own character.

7. “This isn’t Freedom, This is Fear” in Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014)

Evans’ personal favorite Marvel movie, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, is the same for many others. And for good reason, it’s tightly paced, extremely well-written, and introduced one of the overarching universe’s best villains (not that he’d stay that way for long). Yet, while the bone-crunching action sequences are some of the MCU’s best and the inclusion of Robert Redford was certainly notable, it’s the small moments of political commentary that help it cement itself as a top-tier installment.

For instance, upon witnessing S.H.I.E.L.D.’s new fleet of Helicarriers. What was once impressive to Rogers has now become a sign of oppression. What Fury and others at S.H.I.E.L.D. have deemed a measure to ensure freedom, Rogers instead deems as a measure to induce macro-scale fear. Captain America was for the people.

6. Chopping Wood in Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)

While it’s the least effective of the four Avengers movies that have been released thus far, the somewhat over-hated Avengers: Age of Ultron does have its moments. And some of these seemingly small moments had major repercussions down the line. For instance, there’s Steve Rogers and Tony Stark’s tense discussion at their temporary safe house, AKA Clint Barton’s house.

While chopping wood, the two discuss the ramifications of Stark having built an AI death machine, albeit one that was intended to serve as a protector. Frustrated with the direction of their conversation, Rogers gives up on swinging the axe and instead rips a log in two as if it were paper. It’s both a humorous show of strength and a bit of foreshadowing that, before long, he and Stark are going to be butting heads for real.

5. Cap v. Iron Man in Captain America: Civil War (2016)

Not quite a solo Captain America movie and not quite an Avengers movie, Captain America: Civil War is one of the MCU’s odd ducks. It’s also one of the MCU’s most important entries. Tony Stark’s creation of Ultron may have caused a rift between all of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, but it was Captain America and Iron Man’s feud that really took center stage.

This became particularly emphasized when it came to the Winter Soldier. Upon learning that it was in fact the brainwashed assassin that killed his parents, Stark’s fight becomes personal. And, in acknowledging that brainwashing element and wanting to defend his friend beneath it, the fight has become personal for Steve Rogers, as well. Their third-act one-on-one (two-on-one, including the Winter Soldier) fight is one of the most intense stretch of minutes in the MCU, one of the few physical conflicts where it feels like an MCU hero is actively trying to kill their opponent.

4. The PSAs in Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)

Like with Thor: The Dark World, Captain America only has a cameo in Spider-Man: Homecoming. But also like with the second Thor film, it’s quite the memorable cameo and Evans makes a meal of it. The cameo takes the form of several PSAs, with Cap dressed up in his classic garb, just as he wore in Captain America: The First Avenger.

The humor of the scene is that Peter Parker is watching these health-focused PSAs not long after meeting Cap for the first time. Meeting and fighting, rather, considering the breathing symbol of truth, justice, and the American way is now considered by many to be a war criminal. Which is a fact that Hannibal Buress’ Coach Wilson points out with hilariously deadpan acuity.

3. “I Am Steve Rogers” in Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

Of the four Avengers movies, there’s only one where Captain America is basically at the sidelines. Specifically, Avengers: Infinity War. And yet he still gets a few small moments to really shine. The first is, fittingly, his first scene in the film. Wanda Maximoff is defending Vision from Corvus Glaive and Proxima Midnight in a subway station. The roar of a train starts to dominate the soundtrack, but it’s not the speeding locomotive that garners the most attention. It’s the barely seen individual suddenly standing behind it.

It’s a great intro, but there’s a scene later in the movie that gives it a run for its memorability money. Specifically, on Wakanda, Cap is introduced to some of the Guardians of the Galaxy. This includes Groot who, true to form, says “I am Groot.” Not understanding that this is just about the only thing Groot can say, Cap puts his hand to his chest and politely reciprocates with “I am Steve Rogers.”

2. On Your Left in Avengers: Endgame (2019)

Sometimes a callback is cheesy. But, in the case of Sam Wilson’s “On your left” line to Cap in Avengers: Endgame, it was enough to get one’s heart swelling and racing with joy. The line was first spoken in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, when a single, fairly simple scene firmly established that Wilson and Rogers had a bond, brothers from different times and worlds.

And, at the end of Avengers: Infinity War, Rogers lost his brother, just as everyone else across the universe loved individuals they loved. So, when Cap hears Falcon’s voice through his earpiece, it’s the first sign that the universal nightmare is over, that those lost have had their lives restored. And, as seen, Falcon is not the only hero emerging from those whirling portals to stand side-by-side with Captain America in what looked to be his final battle.

“…Assemble.” in Avengers: Endgame (2019)

It took four Avengers movies, but Evans finally got to utter Captain America’s most iconic phrase. It was something fans had been itching for, and Avengers: Endgame‘s big pre-battle moment didn’t disappoint. Seeing all the heroes lined up with him, ready to fight, it was the kind of scene IMAX screens are made for, even more so than big set pieces.

He’s already gone through two and a half hours of fighting with Thanos, his minions, even a past version of himself. So, naturally, Rogers’ is pretty exasperated and exhausted. Yet, through tired huffs, he manages to get the whole group ready to fight, win or lose, live or die (for some, die again), with just two words. They didn’t need to be yelled out; they just needed to be uttered the right way.

You can stream all of Chris Evans’ Captain America appearances on Disney+. Captain America: Brave New World Has A Theatrical Release Date of February 14, 2025.