Captain America Actor Chris Evans Supports Hayley Atwell's Captain Carter

Chris Evans thinks Hayley Atwell is "perfect for" the role of Captain Carter. The former Captain America spoke to MTV News about his new movie Lightyear and had to talk about the new variant on the block. Atwell, of course, came back to play Peggy Carter in What If…? last year and fans were excited. Now, with the days wielding the shield behind him, Evans was asked about her stint in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Well, he hasn't seen the full movie yet. But, from what he's heard about Atwell's performance is extremely sharp. The Lightyear star "couldn't be happier" for his former co-star as she seems to be continuing on with the MCU. What If…? is scheduled for a second season and it's hard to imagine the animated anthology series without Captain Carter. So, that warm regard between the two is still there.

Evans said, "Yeah, that's right. No, I haven't seen it yet, but I heard it. I mean, she's perfect for it. I mean, who, she's truly just one of the best actresses I've ever worked with and just one of the loveliest humans. So, I couldn't be happier for her."

During an appearance at AwesomeCon, the Captain Carter actress spoke about her Marvel reintroduction. To no one's shock she would like to pick up that shield again, if possible. No one knows what the future holds, but expect Atwell to be there if Marvel comes calling again.

"Well...I haven't got news for you. But I share your enthusiasm," Atwelll revealed. "And I would love to if Marvel did find a home for her; that's a home that feels worthy of her in terms of her evolution as a character and development as a character."

"The experience I've had in playing her has given me the most incredible opportunity to hone my particular craft in this franchise," she added. "And I've got more to do, and because I feel the fans deserve that. In some ways, with a lot of people, she's a minor player, and it wouldn't make sense if I was to continue to be a minor player in that if it felt like, well, this is a different time. And also particularly as a woman with everything that's happened the last few years. When she says in her timeline, 'I know my value and everyone else's opinion; it doesn't matter,' that's really good."

When do you think we'll see Captain Carter again? Let us know down in the comments!