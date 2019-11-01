Captain America Star Chris Evans’ Halloween Tweet Reveals His Favorite Time and Place

Since yesterday was Halloween, many celebrities took to Twitter to share their own Halloween costumes or post some photos of people dressed as their characters. A couple of Marvel stars acknowledged the holiday on social media, including Mark Ruffalo and Robert Downey Jr. The former shared some fun Hulk costumes while the latter posted a special Halloween message. Of the major Marvel players, Chris Evans was another big name to post about Halloween. However, rather than share costumes or talk candy rules, Evans simply wished his followers a Happy Halloween and revealed his favorite time and place.

Autumn in Massachusetts is my favorite time in my favorite place. Also Happy Halloween!! 🎃 — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) October 31, 2019

Many people commented on the post:

“You are right, the trees seem to be painted with brushes. It looks so beautiful, I can imagine in Cambridge, Sudbury, Salem, Concord, In EVERYTHING BOSTON! I love that place so much,” @Nelly_Bellucci replied.

“I opened this tweet expecting to find @ChrisEvans and a golden retriever dressed in similar costumes and I’m a little disappointed,” @LKankamp joked.

“Welcome November and happy Autumn to you Chris, it feels magical seeing falling leaves like a symphony of bunch of love,” @iamIkaAriff added.

Chris Evans will be seen next in Knives Out, the newest film from Star Wars: The Last Jedi‘s Rian Johnson. The movie also stars Daniel Craig (James Bond 25), Jamie Lee Curtis (Halloween), Ana de Armas (Bond 25) Toni Collette (Hereditary), Michael Shannon (12 Strong), Lakeith Stanfield (Sorry to Bother You), Don Johnson (Django Unchained), Katherine Langford (13 Reasons Why), Jaeden Martell (IT), and Christopher Plummer (The Forger). Frank Oz (Star Wars: The Last Jedi) is also expected to appear in a currently-unknown role. Here’s the official synopsis for Knives Out:

“Described as a modern take on the whodunit murder mystery, the film follows a family gathering gone horribly awry when the family’s patriarch (Christopher Plummer) dies and two detectives (Daniel Craig and Lakeith Stanfield) are sent to investigate the scene.”

Evans’ next project is Defending Jacob, a new mini-series coming to Apple TV+ based on the novel of the same name by William Landay. The show is also set to star Downton Abbey‘s Michelle Dockery, IT‘s Jaeden Martell, Succession‘s Cherry Jones, and Orange Is the New Black‘s Pablo Schreiber. After that, Evans is expected to appear in Jekyll, a new horror/mystery from Ruben Fleischer, the director of Zombieland and Venom.

Knives Out hits theaters on November 27th.