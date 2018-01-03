Marvel Studios Artist Releases First Giant-Man Keyframe Art

Scott Lang made his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in 2015’s Ant-Man. He made a much larger impression in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War.

We mean “larger” in its most literal sense. While Ant-Man showed off Hank Pym’s shrinking tech, Civil War is where Scott got to be Giant-Man.

Marvel Studios artist And Park revealed the first keyframe art to show Giant-Man. The artwork, with animation effects, shows Giant-Man emerging during the airport battle.

Take a look below:

2018 is gonna be awesome! @MarvelStudios 10 years anniversary! Wow! And we’ll get to see #AntMan rise up to the challenge of a sequel movie in July. This was the 1st keyframe of Giant-Man I painted on #CaptainAmerica Civil War pic.twitter.com/4OWse2Yb7T — Andy Park (@andyparkart) January 2, 2018

The sequel Park mentions is Ant-Man and the Wasp. The film will deal with the fallout from Lang’s actions during Captain America: Civil War.

“The events of Captain America: Civil War gave us something clear, which is: what was Hank Pym and Hope Van Dyne’s reaction to Scott having taken this technology out into the world in Civil War?” teased director Peyton Reed. “We had a lot of fun playing around with that. And we play with size and scale a lot. I love the idea of Giant-Man.”

Ant-Man and the Wasp opens in theaters on July 6, 2018.

Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include; Black Panther on February 16, 2018, Avengers: Infinity War on May 4, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.