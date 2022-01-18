Captain America Confronts the Eternals for Marvel’s Judgment Day

An upcoming cover for The Eternals builds up to a clash between the Avengers and Eternals for Marvel’s Judgment Day event. Marvel first announced Judgment Day in a teaser image featuring the logos for the Avengers, X-Men, and Eternals. The event was then referenced in Timeless #1 as Kang the Conqueror surveyed some of the events and storylines set to hit the Marvel Universe in 2022. While not much is known about Judgment Day, a cover to April’s Eternals #11 displays Kingo attacking Captain America with a sword in each hand with the phrase “Judgment Day Is Coming” at the top.

Eternals by writer Kieron Gillen and artist Esad Ribic has revolutionized the franchise’s mythology, revealing long-hidden truths and altering their place in the Marvel Universe. This spring will see the Eternals encounter a new enemy in the Avengers when Earth’s Mightiest Heroes declare they’re done with the Eternals’ secrets. However, the Eternals have other plans, as Ajak makes contact with her Celestial god. The only question is does Ajak receive the answers she’s looking for? Joining Kieron Gillen for Eternals #10 — on sale March 9 — and Eternals #11 arriving on April 13th is artist Guiu Villanova.

The Eternals movie officially debuted on Disney+ January 12th. The film has an all-star cast including Gemma Chan as Sersi, Richard Madden as Ikaris, Salma Hayek as Ajak, Angelina Jolie as Thena, Barry Keoghan as Druig, Don Lee as Gilgamesh, Lia McHugh as Sprite, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, Kumail Nanjilani as Kingo, and Kit Harington as Dane Whitman, who will go on to become the Marvel hero Black Knight. Harry Styles and Patton Oswalt appeared in a post-credits scene as Eros/Starfox and Pip the Troll, respectively.

Judgment Day follows in the line of previous Marvel events that pit some of its biggest franchises against each other. 2012 saw the popular crossover Avengers vs. X-Men, and 2016 featured the Inhumans vs. X-Men. Avengers vs. X-Men centered on the returning Phoenix Force, with the Avengers wanting to contain the cosmic firebird while the X-Men viewed the Phoenix as a sign of a mutant awakening. As for Inhumans vs. X-Men, the Terrigen Mist that was revealed to be toxic to mutants became a massive cloud traveling the Earth, with Inhumans looking to protect it and mutants looking to destroy it.

