Captain America: New World Order Could Feature Return of HYDRA Replacement

Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) will soon get his own feature film, taking over the reins of the Captain America franchise from Chris Evans' Steve Rogers. Officially announced at San Diego Comic-Con, the fourth film in the franchise will be called Captain America: New World Order, potentially signaling the live-action arrival of the cinematic universe's version of a HYDRA replacement.

The group in question is the World Party, a white supremacist group helmed by Red Skull. First appearing in the late-1990's Captain America run by Jeph Loeb and Rob Liefeld, the group was born in an alternate reality formed after the events of Onslaught.

Coincidentally enough, Sam Wilson teamed up with Rikki Barnes to help take down the group. Should the group make it to live-action, perhaps MCU fans will finally get to meet another member of the Barnes clan.

The group also came toe-to-toe with the Thunderbolts, the government-sanctioned anti-hero group that's also getting a live-action movie — right after New World Order hits theaters, in fact.

Whatever the case, New World Order producer Nate Moore previously told ComicBook.com that fans can expect an entirely different Captain America movie.

"I think, [Sam's] not Steve Rogers and I think that's a good thing," Moore began. "Because to me, this new Cap is Rocky. He's going to be the underdog in any situation. He's not a super soldier. He's not a hundred years old. He doesn't have the Avengers. What happens with this guy who announces publicly kind of, without the support, 'I'm new Captain America.' What happens next?"

"I think is fascinating because he's a guy. He's a guy with wings and a shield, but he is a guy," he added. "So, we're going to put him through the wringer and make him earn it, and see what happens when he is outweighed, outclassed, out-everything. What makes somebody Captain America? I'm going to argue it's not being a super soldier. And I think we're going to prove that with Mackie and Sam Wilson."

Captain America: New World Order is set for release on May 3, 2024.

