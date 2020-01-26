Captain Marvel 2 Fan Poster Envisions Secret Invasion

Now that we know Captain Marvel 2 will soon be on the way, all of Marvel fandom has begun to collectively speculate on what the movie can and will be about. In the initial reporting, it was suggested the movie would take place in the “present day,” likely meaning in the 2023 timeline established in Avengers: Endgame. That is, of course, in stark contrast to the original Captain Marvel, set in 1996.

As the Skrulls were introduced to the MCU in the Brie Larson-starring flick, a big contingency of fans have gravitated toward the idea of a Secret Invasion film, showing a rogue faction of Skrulls successfully infiltrate human life on Earth. After all, the sequel would be nearly 30 years after Skrulls first traveled to Earth.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Standout fan artist and Instagrammer @h.k.artworks has imagined a fan poster suggesting Secret Invasion as the title of Captain Marvel 2 and as you might expect, it’s an epic placeholder until we can get an official Captain Marvel 2 teaser poster, whenever that may be. Featuring the character’s classic scarlet, blue, and gold colors, Carol Danvers (Larson) is floating in the middle of the poster with her hands radiating that binary energy. Check the poster out for yourself below.

Captain Marvel 2 has yet to receive a release date.

Other upcoming Marvel Studios include Black Widow on May 1st, The Eternals on November 6th, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022.