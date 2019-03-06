‘Captain Marvel’ Gets A New Shoe From Adidas and Foot Locker

Captain Marvel fans will soon have another slick shoe design to choose from thanks to Adidas, Footlocker, and comic book artist Jen Bartel.

Bartel took to social media to announce the new shoes that will be exclusive to Foot Locker, showing off some artwork as well as the shoes themselves. The release date is right around the corner as well, with her posting “Dropping 3/8 💃🌟 #JenBartelxAdidas #HigherFurtherFaster #CaptainMarvel”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The new Adidas Captain Marvel shoes feature a white sole and midsole and a dark blue toebox. The sides are adorned with three gold stripes and a red upper with a black tongue. The black sock liner helps to highlight the gold Hala star on the side, and the shoe finishes the look with black laces.

All in all, it’s a slick looking shoe, and you can check it out for yourself in the video below.

Bartel was quite taken with all the positive feedback about the shoe, saying “Holy—I am overwhelmed, thank you all so much 😭🙏🏼💜 I’m so glad you like them!!! I wanted to create a design that was extremely wearable but unique and still had some elements of my illustration work 🤓 I will do my best to reply to comments ASAP! (I miss quote-RTs though, sorry)”

The shoes don’t seem to be available online just yet, but we’ll let you know when that changes.

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award® winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law.

Captain Marvel hits theaters on March 8th.

So, what do you think of the new shoes? Let us know in the comments!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the new X-Men: Dark Phoenix trailer, Will Smith breaking up with the Suicide Squad, & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!