‘Avengers 4’ Fan Poster Imagines Captain Marvel’s Response to Nick Fury’s SOS

The events of Avengers: Infinity War dragged audiences face first through the mud of the Marvel Cinematic Universe before tossing them in a shallow grave. But even though the heroes were defeated and existence suffered a devastating blow from Thanos, there’s a small spark of hope in the form of the post-credits tease of Carol Danvers’ arrival.

A piece of fan art from Boss Logic imagines the other side of that scene, showing how Captain Marvel would respond to the cry for help sent out by Nick Fury in the movie’s closing moments. Check it out below.

For those who need their memories refreshed, the end of Avengers: Infinity War showed The Snappening’s effects in New York City while focused on Nick Fury and Maria Hill. After vehicles crash and Hill vanishes before his eyes, Nick Fury retrieves a modified Motorola beeper from his car and sends out an SOS signal. He succumbs to Thanos’ machinations and vanitions, and the final shot focuses on the beeper to reveal the logo of Captain Marvel.

Boss Logic’s art uses a familiar phrase that’s become a part of the modern lexicon amid text messaging and cellphone replacements. Carol responding to Nick Fury’s pleas for help with a confused “new phone, who dis?” is an obvious joke that we can’t help but chuckle at.

Of course, it’s unlikely this will be her actual response in the new movie and is just the artist having some fun with the characters.

While Carol will make her debut in Captain Marvel, actor Brie Larson was also on set to film scenes for the untitled sequel to Avengers: Infinity War. The movie’s writers spoke about the challenges of making her appearance in Avengers 4 work with what was being planned for Captain Marvel, which wasn’t yet in production.

“We were in the position we were in with Spider-Man and Panther where Brie was going to have to shoot her scenes, I think its ok to say, before she shot Captain Marvel so we can’t really talk about what we decided but it was clearly a conversation we had to have with Ryan [Fleck] and Anna [Boden] who didn’t exist yet before when we started that process so you are bringing directors on and were trying to set up something that will work for our movie and not screw up their movie,” co-writer Stephen McFeely said to Collider.

Fans will get to see how Captain Marvel responds to that message when Avengers 4 premieres in theaters next year.

Captain Marvel premieres March 8, 2019.

Avengers: Infinity War is now playing in theaters.