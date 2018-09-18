Marvel

Captain Marvel Fans Are Ready for the Thanos Throwdown

The first official trailer for Captain Marvel finally arrived online, and fans of the MCU can’t […]

The first official trailer for Captain Marvel finally arrived online, and fans of the MCU can’t get enough of the franchise’s newest hero. And after seeing Brie Larson‘s Carol Danvers in action towards the end of the debut footage, everyone around the world is already convinced that she’s going to absolutely own Thanos when Avengers 4 comes around.

Throughout the entire third act of Infinity War, the Avengers threw everything they could at Thanos, but it just didn’t work. Thor came the closest, but even he was no match for the power of the Mad Titan. Fortunately, Captain Marvel is not your ordinary hero, and she could possess the power that the Avengers need to achieve victory.

Sure, Kevin Feige has said on numerous occasions that Captain Marvel will be the most powerful hero in the entire MCU, but it was difficult to understand exactly what he meant until the first trailer for her solo film made its debut.

After seeing that, it’s quite clear that Captain Marvel can take on just about anything standing in her way, and the Marvel faithful can’t wait for her to get her hands on Thanos.

Group Chat

Thanos Didn’t Think This One Through…

And He Totally Regrets It

Thanos Doesn’t Stand a Chance

Where you at, Purple Man??

PERFECT Lord of the Rings Reference

He Gone

Thanos Doesn’t Stand a Chance – Pt. 2

The Worthy Captain Marvel

