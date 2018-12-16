Brie Larson Comments on Captain Marvel’s Absence From ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Trailer

When Captain Marvel premieres in theaters next year, Marvel fans will get to see the debut of one of the most powerful beings in the MCU. And then we get to look forward to her helping kick Thanos’ butt.

And while Carol Danvers is set to appear in Avengers: Endgame, we didn’t get to see her in the first trailer for the upcoming Marvel crossover flick. When asked where Captain Marvel was in the new trailer during an interview with TNT Brazil, actress Brie Larson played coy about her character’s appearance.

“Where is she? I wonder where she is,” Larson said. “Hmmm, we might have to wait and find out.”

Larson is excited for the film to be released, and she’s hopeful that it will show a new generation of people that anyone can be strong and powerful.

“I don’t know how it’s any different. To be honest, I don’t want it to feel different,” Larson explained on our set visit. “I’m kind of over the, ‘First female blah blah blah,’ and ‘Wow, maybe women can actually do the same things that dudes can do – what a crazy concept!’ I feel like the more we talk about it, the more we perpetuate the myth that it’s an impossible task. No, if it wasn’t like that before, it’s because it was wrong. That was just wrong. Now we’re just doing what’s natural.”

The actress went on to explain that she’s not expecting to be a role model, despite playing the first woman to headline a Marvel Studios solo movie.

“Even that is not up to me,” Larson said. “You don’t get to decide if you’re an inspiration to people or not. Since I’ve agreed to do this role, people have said, ‘Oh, well you’ll be a role model, blah blah blah.’ I’m just gonna do what feels true to me, and if people want to tag along, they can, and if they don’t, they can bounce, and that’s cool. I’m not gonna go out of my way to do things in order to be something to people.

“All of my heroes were just unapologetically themselves,” Larson explained. “And they were flawed at times, and that’s okay. So for me, it’s part of who Carol is, too. She’s flawed. She’s not perfect. So in order for me to feel comfortable stepping into this position, I have to accept my humanness, and remind everybody that I’m a human, and I’m an artist. And I just want to make art, and that’s really it.”

Captain Marvel premieres in theaters on March 8, 2019. Avengers: Endgame premieres on April 26, 2019.