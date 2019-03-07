Here Are the Best ‘Captain Marvel’ Covers

Captain Marvel is heading to theaters in just a few days, and we’re celebrating by taking a look back to some of her best comic covers over the years.

Captain Marvel’s newest series is already sporting some sweet covers and variants, but we’re taking a look back from when she took on the Captain Marvel mantle back in 2012 to now, so hopefully we can show you a few you haven’t seen or perhaps just haven’t seen in a while in addition to the major favorites fans love.

One thing to note, there’s no Ms. Marvel covers included in this list, mostly because there was already too many to pick from just considering Carol Danvers’ Captain Marvel days, and frankly her Ms. Marvel covers deserve a post of their own, so look for that in the future.

Before we begin though we have to acknowledge a group of covers that didn’t make this list, but are still highlight worthy. Those would be the covers to 2018’s The Life of Captain Marvel, which restructured and tweaked the origin of Carol’s powers and her Kree legacy and boasted some lovely covers by artist Julian Totino Tedesco. Any of these could’ve made the list, but with so many other covers to get to, they just didn’t quite make the cut. Still, they are lovely, and each one of them is worthy of a poster.

You can check out the official description for The Life of Captain Marvel (2018) below:

“She’s one of the mightiest heroes not just on Earth but in the entire galaxy! Now learn exactly how Carol Danvers became the woman she is — the Avenger she is — in the definitive origin of Captain Marvel! When sudden, crippling anxiety attacks sideline Carol in the middle of a fight, she finds herself reliving memories of a life she thought was far behind her. You can’t outrun where you’re from — and sometimes, you have to go home again. But while Carol takes a temporary leave from duty to unravel her past, trouble comes looking for her. A weapon has been unleashed, and Carol’s sleepy coastal town is about to become the center of its world. But there are skeletons in Captain Marvel’s closet — and what she discovers will change her entire life!”

All right, without any further delay, hit the next slide to check out our favorite Captain Marvel covers!

Higher, Further, Faster

This is one of the most recognizable covers for the character nowadays, and several things you’ll see in Captain Marvel’s movie debut originated during Kelly Sue DeConnick and David Lopez’s run.

Lopez’s cover is straightforward in execution but is simply gorgeous, with a confident grin on Carol’s face as she pulls her glove on and prepares to throw down, and you can check out the cover above.

You can check out the full description for Captain Marvel Volume 1: Higher, Further, Faster, More below (2018) below:

“Hero! Pilot! Avenger! Captain Marvel, Earth’s Mightiest Hero with an attitude to match, is back and launching headfirst into an all-new ongoing adventure! As Captain Marvel, a.k.a. Carol Danvers, comes to a crossroads with a new life and new romance, she makes a dramatic decision that will alter the course of her life – and the entire Marvel Universe – in the months to come. But as Carol takes on a mission to return an alien girl to her homeworld, she lands in the middle of an uprising against the Galactic Alliance! Investigating the forced resettlement of Rocket Girl’s people, Carol discovers that she has a history with the man behind the plot. But when the bad guy tries to blackmail Carol and turn the Avengers against her, it’s payback time! Guest-starring the Guardians of the Galaxy!”

Locked and Loaded

Another poster-worthy cover comes from the Captain Marvel #1 in 2016, featuring Carol cracking those knuckles for a fight alongside her mobile Alpha Flight army.

This series was written by Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters and features the gorgeous artwork of Kris Anka, who you’ll see several times on this list. This cover, in particular, has become a fan-favorite as Anka’s Captain Marvel is sleek and confident but not cocky… well, OK, a little cocky, but it’s awesome.

A gorgeous backdrop and an armada of Alpha Flight ships complete the package, making this a fantastic addition to any covers collection.

You can check out the description to Captain Marvel #1 (2016) below:

“Face front, true believers! The Captain has made her return and oh, how mighty it is. It’s a bold new frontier for Carol Danvers as she soars to new heights in her greatest mission yet—leader of the all-new Alpha Flight space program. Yup, Alpha Flight. As earth’s first line of defense, Carol and her team aim to protect the planet from extraterrestrial threats. But can Carol be a soldier and a diplomat? Especially when an unknown enemy emerges that Carol can’t quite punch. The superstar team behind Marvel’s Agent Carter television series, Tara Butters and Michele Fazekas, make their comics debut alongside the awesomely-talented Kris Anka.”

Boss of Space

We told you Kris Anka would make another appearance, and we weren’t lying, as you can see in this cover from Captain Marvel #4 (2016).

Once again this was written by Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters, and for this cover Anka has Carol soaring through space alongside her Alpha Flight squadron, but it’s the motion that sets this one apart. Cap is soaring downward here, automatically changing things up from your typical cover, and the vibrant colors and line work make you feel as if she’s moving at breakneck speed.

Altogether this cover is just so dynamic and fun, and you can check it out above. You can find the official description to Captain Marvel #4 (2016) below:

“As the situation with the Eridani delegates escalates, Captain Marvel and her crew struggle to make sense of what happened on the mysterious alien craft. But between her powers failing and Wendy’s character being called into question, Carol’s command of Alpha Flight is slowly slipping from her grasp.”

A Spice of Guardians

Hey, it’s David Lopez again! This time he pops up for creating this gorgeous cover for Captain Marvel #3 (2014).

The issue took place during Kelly Sue DeConnick’s run on the character and featured the inclusion of the Guardians of the Galaxy, who also make the cover. Thing is, all eyes are on Cap here, who is brandishing that fantastic helmet and soaring towards the Hala Star that emblazons the background.

It’s just such a bright and memorable cover, and you can check it out above.

The description for Captain Marvel #3 (2014) can be found below:

“- Captain Marvel & The Guardians of the Galaxy! – Carol takes her mysterious alien passenger home… and lands in the middle of an uprising against the Galactic Alliance! – Does our good soldier obey orders – or defy the Avengers and side with David against Goliath? Two guesses. First one doesn’t count.”

Patrolling the Skies

Now we head back to 2012 for this Terry Dodson beauty which graced the cover of Captain Marvel #5.

This took place during Kelly Sue DeConnick and Emma Rios’ run on Captain Marvel, and for the cover, Dodson featured an older plane that tied into the storyline going on at the time. Thing is, this is just a hands-down gorgeous cover. From the clouds billowing in the background to Cap’s determined expression, everything just works, and you can check it out in the photo above.

You can find the official description to Captain Marvel #5 (2012) below:

“Carol lives every 99ers dream – going toe-to-toe with some of the best pilots in American history! But has Captain Marvel turned thief!?”

Look to the Sky

This Captain Marvel cover has become a favorite as well over the years, and we have artist Joe Quinones to thank for it.

Written by Kelly Sue DeConnick, Captain Marvel #10 (2012) featured Carol on an air force base looking longingly towards the night’s sky in her costume and leather jacket. There is an elegance and beauty to this cover that makes it so special, and Quinones recently did one better and created a version based on Brie Larson’s likeness just for the movie.

While other covers have more action, this one is simply hard to beat.

You can check out the cover above, and the official description for Captain Marvel #10 (2012) can be found below:

“Captain Marvel, lover of flight, can fly no longer! What keeps the super hero from being super heroic? And who wants her to stay that way? Find out why Carol Danvers as Captain Marvel, is one of the fan-favorite characters of the year.”

Marvels of the Past

This cover by Elizabeth Torque gives us a look at Carol Danvers’ past identities, from her original Ms. Marvel days to the Captain she is now.

The cover was a Fried Pie Variant to Mighty Captain Marvel #1 (2017), which was written by Margaret Stohl and drawn by Ramon Rosanas. Aside from being just stunning to look at, the cover also features retro Ms. Marvel, Binary, Warbird, and her modern Ms. Marvel looks in addition to her current one, and really the more Carol we get on one cover the better, right?

You can check out the description to Mighty Captain Marvel #1 (2017) below:

“The Greatest. That’s what they call her. Carol Danvers has been to the depths of outer space and back, but that still hasn’t prepared her for her newfound status of biggest super hero ever. Yaas, Queen! Danvers may not like the crown she’s wearing, but boy does it look good on her. Just watch out for the thorns it comes with-forces trying to take down everything Carol has built. Carol Danvers makes her triumphant return as the Mighty Captain Marvel! Written by celebrity writer Margaret Stohl (Beautiful Creatures, Black Widow: Forever Red) and drawn by the artfully talented Ramon Rosanas (Ant-Man), this bold new take on Earth’s mightiest and favorite hero!”

The Artgerm Effect

Artgerm is known for some beautiful covers, and his latest Captain Marvel variants uphold that well-earned reputation.

The covers were variants to Captain Marvel #1 (2019), and this particular one features Carol looking up towards the sky with her fists brimming with energy while the Earth can be seen behind her. Sometimes a cover just stands out because of the attention to detail in the central figure, and this certainly fits within that category. Everything about this is beyond stunning, and you can check out the cover in the image above.

Captain Marvel #1 (2019) is written by Kelly Thompson and drawn by Carmen Carnero, and you can find the official description below:

“As Captain Marvel, Carol Danvers has spent months in space protecting Earth from alien threats big and small, but now it’s time for Earth’s mightiest hero to come home. New York City has never looked so good.

But every re-entry comes with the unexpected, and Carol is about to hit a whole lot of unexpected. It’s a fresh start and an oversized, star-studded welcome home for a hero who’s been punching the glass ceiling since the 1970s – and just in time for the first female-led film from Marvel Studios! The next 50 years of Captain Marvel starts here!”

Adorable and Powerful

You knew we couldn’t have a cover feature and not include Skottie Young, and this one from 2017 is by far our favorite.

This cover was included as a variant to Mighty Captain Marvel‘s launch and features an adorable Carol Danvers with hands glowing looking upon some poor sap who’s about to get punched into the atmosphere. Skottie Young covers are usually fantastic, but there’s just something about her expression here that we absolutely love even more.

Cats Everywhere!

We couldn’t end this without some help from Captain Marvel’s lovable cat Chewie, who delightfully graced the cover to Captain Marvel #8 (2014).

This cover took place during Kelly Sue DeConnick and David Lopez’s run, and for the issue, Lopez crafted this hilarious cover that featured a slew of cats falling from the sky, one of which includes Chewie, who Rocket Raccoon is frightened of. Carol seems to be annoyed by all the cats but is probably more annoyed that Rocket keeps trying to kill them.

You can check out the official description for Captain Marvel #8 (2014) below:

“- Carol’s bombastic adventure through space with her pet, Chewie, continues! – Rocket was right, though, Carol Corps! There’s more to Chewie than meets the eye! But, where did the Flerken come from? – Chewie is a Mom… to hundreds. Where was she hiding all those Flerken eggs, and is this the end for Carol and her pet?”