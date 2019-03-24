‘Captain Marvel’ Box Office Drops Just 55% In 2nd Weekend, Predicted to Cross $1 Billion

By now you likely know that Captain Marvel is going to win another weekend in theaters, hauling in over $69m domestically its second weekend in release. Those numbers indicate Captain Marvel will have strong legs as it heads deeper into its box office run, only dropping 55% from the numbers the movie posted in its opening weekend. While it might seem like a hefty drop on paper, it happens to be one of the smallest decreases of any movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In fact, only six of the 20 other MCU films have featured a smaller drop.

Black Panther has the smallest drop of the shared cinematic universe, dropping just 44% between first and second weekends. Between the Ryan Coogler-helmed movie and Captain Marvel are Thor (47.2%), Iron Man (48.1%), Doctor Strange (49.5%), The Avengers (50.3%), and Thor: Ragnarok (53.5%). Believe it or not, Spider-Man’s first solo flick set in the universe (Spider-Man: Homecoming) features the biggest drop between the first two weekends, with a whopping 62.2% decrease after its opening weekend.

Worldwide, Captain Marvel has now made over $760m and is well on the way to break the $1 billion barrier sometime within the next week or two. Factoring in international box office receipts, Captain Marvel is one movie away from being in the top half of highest-earning Marvel Studios just two weeks into its box office run. If it tops out right at $1 billion, it’d be seventh overall behind all three Avengers films, Black Panther, Iron Man 3, and Captain America: Civil War. Should it manage to crest at $1.25 billion, it’d move ahead of both Iron Man 3 and Civil War as the fifth-highest earning film in the history of Marvel Studios.

Digital media firm RelishMix tells Deadline that while social media buzz for Captain Marvel has been at an all-time high, the increased repeat viewers numbers might indicate Marvel Studios has perfected their storytelling formula.

“Conversation remains super-mixed as superfans of the movie are on a high – and they’re making plans to go see it again,” RelishMix says. “However, there are Marvel Fans who chime in with, ‘I liked it, it was good, but not my favorite Marvel film…’”

“In other words, the brand is so strong that moviegoers who are even kind of on the fence likely turned out to see it because they’ve always had fun at Marvel movies. This result bodes very well for future Marvel films, which may show middle-of-the-road social activity, but are benefiting from the brand recognition alone.”

