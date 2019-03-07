Brie Larson Returns as Captain Marvel in Upcoming Disney Ride

✖

Brie Larson will reprise her role as Captain Marvel in an upcoming Disneyland Paris ride. Disney confirmed that Larson will appear as Captain Marvel in Avengers Assemble: Strike Force, a new attraction that will appear at the Avengers Campus at Disneyland Paris. The ride will feature both Captain Marvel and Iron Man. The ride will open along with the rest of Avengers Campus at Disneyland Paris on July 20, 2022. It's unclear who will play the role of Iron Man in the ride.

Avengers Assemble: Strike Force is actually a re-themed version of Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith, which originally opened at Disneyland Paris back in 2002. Disneyland Paris shut the ride down in 2019 ahead of the planned Avengers Campus opening. The Disneyland Paris version of Avengers Campus will also feature a version of WEB Slingers and the Doctor Strange: Journey into the Mystic Arts experience. Notably, Disneyland Paris will not feature the Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout ride found at Disney's California Adventure park at Disneyland.

The Avengers Campus at Walt Disney Studios Park at Disneyland Paris is one of two major Marvel Studios attractions opening at Disney parks. EPCOT's Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is due to open later this month. Cosmic Rewind is a new indoor roller coaster which features most of the cast of the Guardians of the Galaxy movies.

Disneyland Paris is also actively developing a land themed around the Frozen country of Arendelle, along with a Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge area. Both of those expansions are currently under construction and are scheduled to open in 2023 and 2024-5 respectively.

Larson recently wrapped filming of The Marvels, which will serve as a sequel to the first Captain Marvel movie. Iman Vellani will also appear as Ms. Marvel, while Teyonah Parris will appear as Monica Rambeau. Zawe Ashton will play the villain of the movie.