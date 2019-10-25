Captain Marvel Star Brie Larson Shares Epic Childhood Throwback Featuring Captain America

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is full of stars who have brought everyone’s favorite comic characters to life on the big screen. One such actor is Brie Larson, who is best known for playing Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers in Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame. Larson recently took to Instagram to share a throwback photo from her childhood that proves she was always meant to don the Captain suit. The image shows a young Larson posing with Captain America.

View this post on Instagram #tbt A post shared by Brie (@brielarson) on Oct 24, 2019 at 12:33pm PDT

It’s a shame Chris Evans isn’t on Instagram, because we’re willing to be he’d have a great reaction to this photo. However, many other people did comment on the post, clearly loving the throwback:

“MY HEART 😍,” @lovelybrielarson wrote.

“Captain and Captain,” @fabulouskk added.

“Who’s the captain now huh,” @_stilldontknowmyname_ joked.

“Here we have Captain America training a young Captain Marvel,” @welearntopersevere replied.

In a recent interview with Variety, Larson was asked if she knows when she’ll be filming the talked-about Captain Marvel sequel, but the actress revealed that nothing is currently set in stone.

“No. I don’t really know what job I’m going to do next, which is very exciting.” Larson explained. “I don’t even know what my life’s gonna be! And most of this year, you know, I had to do the press tour. But then the last half of the year, I’ve just been focusing way more on just doing what I want to do that’s completely outside of my job. I just feel like it’s been this incubation time. Whether it’s incubation because I’m developing projects, and also incubation myself, being, like: OK, I’m going to be turning 30. I’ve been working a lot. I need to just like change it up and see what’s there for me — see who I am now. And which ways that I want to grow.”

