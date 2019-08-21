Captain Marvel Star Brie Larson Proves She’s Worthy in New Mjolnir Photo

It’s been a rough 24 hours for Marvel Cinematic Universe fans, who are still processing the news that Sony and Disney could not reach an agreement on the Spider-Man films. While we mourn the loss of Tom Holland in the MCU, let’s take a moment to appreciate one of the bright sides: we still have Brie Larson! The actor known for playing Captain Marvel recently posed with Thor’s hammer, Mjolnir, proving she’s just as worthy as Thor and Captain America.

View this post on Instagram Not to be whatever, but….told you I could lift it 😇 A post shared by Brie (@brielarson) on Aug 21, 2019 at 7:57am PDT

“Not to be whatever, but….told you I could lift it 😇,” Larson wrote.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Many people commented on the post, including another Marvel star:

“😂😂,” Michael B. Jordon (Black Panther‘s Killmonger) replied.

Fans also chimed in:

“The strongest Avenger is a Woman and there is nothing you can do about it,” @yourfriendwendy wrote.

“She invented being worthy,” @brie.larson added.

However, many people took to the comments to talk about the Spider-Man news:

“Throw it at Sony!,” @bleedbalance joked.

“Please throw it to Spidey and bring him back,” @awesomezhuli added.

“Brie honey come on, get ur hammer cause we are heading to the Sony headquarters,” @desirevx replied.

While Larson hasn’t commented on the unfortunate Spider-Man news, a couple of other MCU stars have posted about it on social media. Jeremy Renner, who plays Hawkeye/Clint Barton, invoked Stan Lee in his post about the split, and Simu Liu, who was recently cast as the lead in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, also had a pretty relatable response.

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021.