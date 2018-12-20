‘Captain Marvel’s Brie Larson Says Thanos Looks Kind of Shrimpy

When it comes to villains in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Thanos is pretty formidable. Not only did the combined heroics of the Avengers and the Guardians of the Galaxy barely show him down at points, but with one simple snap the Mad Titan wiped out half of the life in the universe. And yet, Captain Marvel star Brie Larson? She’s not impressed.

When asked by TNT Brazil if she thought the Avengers: Infinity War baddie would give Carol Danvers a run for her money, Larson was suitably dismissive for someone playing a character poised to be the mightiest of heroes.

“He looks kind of shrimpy to me,” Larson said.

Thanos? Shrimpy? That’s a big claim, especially when even a gruesome strike from Thor’s Stormbreaker couldn’t defeat him but it’s one that Larson can make. Fans have known for a while that Captain Marvel was going to be an insanely powerful character in the MCU, earlier this year Larson revealed that the character can actually move planets with her strength.

“It is but that stuff is my favorite part because that’s where you find the character you know,” Larson said when asked about the difficulty of training at the Crystal + Lucy Awards back in June. “For me, it’s all about how far can I take myself to kind of reprogram my brain and reprogram my body to learn something new about myself, and so this has been an amazing challenge. She’s so, so strong. She can move planets so to me it was like how far can I go with this strength.”

It’s not just a physical show of strength that might make Larson feel like Thanos is shrimpy in comparison to Captain Marvel, either. When asked by BuzzFeed Brazil if she thought that Captain Marvel could lift Mjolnir — a hammer that requires one to be not just strong but worthy to wield it — Larson simply shook her head and smiled, saying “definitely”.

With that kind of impressive power, Captain Marvel is certain to show those watching that anyone can be strong and powerful, something that Larson has said is one of her hopes for the film.

“I don’t know how it’s any different. To be honest, I don’t want it to feel different,” Larson explained on our set visit. “I’m kind of over the, ‘First female blah blah blah,’ and ‘Wow, maybe women can actually do the same things that dudes can do – what a crazy concept!’ I feel like the more we talk about it, the more we perpetuate the myth that it’s an impossible task. No, if it wasn’t like that before, it’s because it was wrong. That was just wrong. Now we’re just doing what’s natural.”

The actress went on to explain that she’s not expecting to be a role model, despite playing the first woman to headline a Marvel Studios solo movie.

“Even that is not up to me,” Larson said. “You don’t get to decide if you’re an inspiration to people or not. Since I’ve agreed to do this role, people have said, ‘Oh, well you’ll be a role model, blah blah blah.’ I’m just gonna do what feels true to me, and if people want to tag along, they can, and if they don’t, they can bounce, and that’s cool. I’m not gonna go out of my way to do things in order to be something to people.

“All of my heroes were just unapologetically themselves,” Larson explained. “And they were flawed at times, and that’s okay. So for me, it’s part of who Carol is, too. She’s flawed. She’s not perfect. So in order for me to feel comfortable stepping into this position, I have to accept my humanness, and remind everybody that I’m a human, and I’m an artist. And I just want to make art, and that’s really it.”

Captain Marvel premieres in theaters on March 8, 2019. Avengers: Endgame premieres on April 26, 2019.