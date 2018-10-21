Brie Larson Has Perfect Response to Trolls Complaining Captain Marvel Doesn’t Smile Enough

The debut of the first Captain Marvel teaser resulted in sexist internet trolls complaining that Brie Larson‘s Carol Danvers doesn’t smile enough in the promotional material, with some misogynist users going so far as to Photoshop images of the actress adorned with a smile. Larson noticed that other social media users applied the same Photoshop techniques on the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s male stars and shared the images on her Instagram page.

Rather than directly respond to the direct misogyny, she shared the images, like that of Iron Man 3 above, to show how ridiculous it is to criticize a hero for not smiling.

With each installment in the MCU often featuring heroes having to combat certain doom, no hero, regardless of gender, would be caught grinning in the face of danger.

Sexist reactions to the trailer were in the minority, as most fans praised the first look at the upcoming adventure. The new film is the 21st entry into the MCU, though it’s the first time a female hero is the sole focus of an installment, with Evangeline Lilly’s Wasp being the first female hero to have her name included in a title in Ant-Man and the Wasp.

Set in the 1990s, Marvel Studios’ Captain Marvel is an all-new adventure from a previously unseen period in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that follows the journey of Carol Danvers as she becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes. While a galactic war between two alien races reaches Earth, Danvers finds herself and a small cadre of allies at the center of the maelstrom.

Plans for Captain Marvel were announced in 2015 with Larson officially announced to take on the character at San Diego Comic-Con in 2016. The character was first officially teased in the MCU in a post-credits scene in Avengers: Infinity War, with Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury sending a message to the hero before succumbing to Thanos’ fatal use of the Infinity Gauntlet.

While it’s unknown how Captain Marvel could factor into reviving the MCU heroes who perished in the most recent film, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige confirmed that, with the character being the most powerful hero the MCU has ever seen, it might be on her to defeat Thanos.

“She is more powerful than any character we’ve introduced thus far,” Feige detailed to Entertainment Weekly. “So that alone tells you that there’s a reason Nick hit that button at the end [of Infinity War], when he realized that they were up against something far bigger than they had ever been up against before. And having her on your side is hopefully going to change the balance of power in a way that they desperately need.”

Captain Marvel lands in theaters on March 8, 2019.

Other upcoming MCU films include Avengers 4 on May 3, 2019 and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.

[H/T ET Canada]