‘Captain Marvel’ Children’s Book Revealed

Captain Marvel is Marvel Studios’ next big feature film, but the character will be soaring into the world of children’s books before she hits the big screen.

Penguin Random House has revealed their newest Marvel Little Golden Book, and it will feature none other than the Captain herself Carol Danvers. The new book is written by John Sazaklis and is illustrated by Penelope R. Gaylord, and will come in at 24 pages and you can get a look at the delightful cover below, which has Captain Marvel looking as fierce and as powerful as ever.

The official description for the Captain Marvel Little Golden Book can be found below.

“Superhero Captain Marvel shows that she’s out of this world in this action-packed Little Golden Book! Meet Marvel’s out-of-this-world new superhero Captain Marvel as she uses her amazing powers of flight and super strength to fight alien threats to Earth! Boys and girls ages 2 to 5 will love this action-packed Little Golden Book as they learn about Captain Marvel–from her amazing origins to her friends and foes.”

Captain Marvel star Brie Larson couldn’t be more excited to bring the character to the big screen, though she was a bit cautious about accepting the role early on in the process.

“There’s a lot about it that felt like a big decision and it’s not just a big decision for myself, it’s a big decision for my family and my partner and for my friends,” Larson told the Associate Press. “It’s a big change for everybody and I wasn’t sure if it was the right thing for me.”

Thankfully Marvel gave her all the time she needed to make the decision best for her, and ultimately she decided to take on the beloved hero.

“I never want to do, make artistic decisions that will feel like a burden or that would take me away from the parts of my life that I find fulfilling so Marvel was super patient and allowed me a lot of time to think it over and then once I felt like I had made the right decision which was doing it I got both feet in and I’m really happy.”

It’s safe to say we are all very happy she decided to jump in, and we’ll finally see her take flight next year.

The Captain Marvel Little Golden Book will hit store shelves on January 8th, 2019, while Captain Marvel opens in theaters on March 9, 2019.