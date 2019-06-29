Everything Wrong With Captain Marvel According to CinemaSins

Now that Captain Marvel‘s out on home media, it was only a matter of time before CinemaSins got its hands on the film. The channel’s released a new video taking the Marvel Cinematic Universe to task, but there’s honestly a few surprising moments in the classic “Everything Wrong With” treatment of the film.

First and foremost, CinemaSins actually removes several “sins” from its counter, prior to even adding any, for the iconic Marvel Studios intro recreated with Stan Lee cameos at the beginning of the film. (Not willing to be content with that, it then adds a “sin” for the into existing at all.) It’s not the only instance of the channel taking off a “sin” in the video, but it certainly sets a very specific tone for the rest of the nearly 20-minute video.

From that point on, however, it’s basically CinemaSins as you know it. The “sins” from totally inconsequential things like Captain Marvel swimming to timeline shenanigans like the release date of certain movies or CDs to generic signs featured in a single shot. This might be a personal preference here, but the channel adds a “sin” for what is arguably the defining scene in the film where multiple versions of Carol stand up, and that just seems wrong. One thing is clear, however: CinemaSins is not a big fan of Goose the Flerken/cat. In total, the video comes out to 97 “sins” in the end.

Captain Marvel is now available on Blu-ray, DVD, and digitally wherever home media is sold. Avengers: Endgame is currently in theaters, and Spider-Man: Far From Home releases in theaters on July 2nd to officially wrap up Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.